Cohen & Grigsby Appoints New Leadership of Litigation Practice

"Morgan has played an integral part in the strategic planning process, and through his understanding of the firm, the litigation team, and our objectives, will be able to provide the guidance needed to execute on the strategic implementation efforts in this new leadership role," Christopher Carson, president and CEO, Cohen & Grigsby. "We are also looking forward to Barb continuing in this strategic leadership role."

Cohen & Grigsby litigators represent clients across the spectrum of commercial and business disputes, including: business breakups, insurance coverage disputes, theft of trade secret and non-compete agreements, securities law violations, accounting firm defense and shareholder issues.

Mr. Hanson has experience in corporate governance litigation, including minority shareholder oppression claims, share appraisal actions and partnership dissolutions. He is also experienced in banking and lender liability litigation, procurement litigation, and insurance coverage litigation. Currently serving as solicitor to the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County (SEA), Mr. Hanson oversees the legal functions of properties owned and leased by The Authority including PNC Park, Heinz Field, PPG Paints Arena, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, two parking facilities and riverfront parks.

Ms. Scheib has been a director of the firm since 2005 and has served as chair of the litigation group and chair of the recruiting committee. Her legal practice focuses on commercial litigation, including disputes between competitors, trade secret misappropriation, false advertising, intellectual property litigation and non-compete covenant and other employee mobility disputes. Ms. Scheib has served as lead counsel in jury trials, bench trials and arbitrations.

ABOUT COHEN & GRIGSBY

Since 1981, Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. and its attorneys have provided sound legal advice and solutions to clients that seek to maximize their potential in a constantly changing global marketplace. Comprised of more than 140 lawyers, Cohen & Grigsby maintains offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Naples, Fla. The firm's practice areas include Business Services, Labor & Employment, Immigration/International Business, Intellectual Property, Real Estate & Public Finance, Litigation, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Estates & Trusts, Bankruptcy & Creditors Rights, and Public Affairs.

