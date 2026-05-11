Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for April 2026

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Cohen & Steers, Inc.

May 11, 2026, 16:20 ET

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $100.1 billion as of April 30, 2026, an increase of $7.0 billion from assets under management of $93.1 billion at March 31, 2026. The increase was due to market appreciation of $6.4 billion and net inflows of $701 million, partially offset by distributions of $152 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

 AUM

By investment vehicle:

3/31/2026

Flows

App/(Dep)

Distributions

 4/30/2026

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$21,679

($299)

$1,538

-

$22,918

  Subadvisory

14,350

429

1,208

(49)

15,938

Total Institutional Accounts

36,029

130

2,746

(49)

38,856

Open-end Funds

44,841

571

3,141

(47)

48,506

Closed-end Funds

12,258

-

536

(56)

12,738

Total AUM

$93,128

$701

$6,423

($152)

$100,100

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

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