Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for April 2026

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $100.1 billion as of April 30, 2026, an increase of $7.0 billion from assets under management of $93.1 billion at March 31, 2026. The increase was due to market appreciation of $6.4 billion and net inflows of $701 million, partially offset by distributions of $152 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 3/31/2026 Flows App/(Dep) Distributions 4/30/2026 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $21,679 ($299) $1,538 - $22,918 Subadvisory 14,350 429 1,208 (49) 15,938 Total Institutional Accounts 36,029 130 2,746 (49) 38,856 Open-end Funds 44,841 571 3,141 (47) 48,506 Closed-end Funds 12,258 - 536 (56) 12,738 Total AUM $93,128 $701 $6,423 ($152) $100,100

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.