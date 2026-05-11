Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for April 2026
News provided byCohen & Steers, Inc.
May 11, 2026, 16:20 ET
NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $100.1 billion as of April 30, 2026, an increase of $7.0 billion from assets under management of $93.1 billion at March 31, 2026. The increase was due to market appreciation of $6.4 billion and net inflows of $701 million, partially offset by distributions of $152 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
3/31/2026
|
Flows
|
App/(Dep)
|
Distributions
|
4/30/2026
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$21,679
|
($299)
|
$1,538
|
-
|
$22,918
|
Subadvisory
|
14,350
|
429
|
1,208
|
(49)
|
15,938
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
36,029
|
130
|
2,746
|
(49)
|
38,856
|
Open-end Funds
|
44,841
|
571
|
3,141
|
(47)
|
48,506
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,258
|
-
|
536
|
(56)
|
12,738
|
Total AUM
|
$93,128
|
$701
|
$6,423
|
($152)
|
$100,100
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
Share this article