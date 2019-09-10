Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $69.6 billion as of August 31, 2019, an increase of $2.0 billion from assets under management at July 31, 2019, as recasted. Both July 2019 and August 2019 assets under management included model-based portfolios which were previously classified as assets under advisement. These portfolios, totaling $4.4 billion as of July 31, 2019, are managed comparably to discretionary accounts and their associated revenues have historically been included in portfolio consulting and other. The increase in assets under management from July 31, 2019, as recasted, was due to market appreciation of $2.0 billion and net inflows of $240 million, partially offset by distributions of $186 million.

Assets Under Management

($ in millions) AUM

Market Appreciation

AUM By investment vehicle: 7/31/2019 (1) Net Flows (Depreciation) Distributions 8/31/2019 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $9,898 $38 $405 ($102) $10,239 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,720 1 143 - 5,864 Advisory 14,483 15 342 - 14,840 Total Institutional Accounts 30,101 54 890 (102) 30,943 Open-end Funds 27,944 185 906 (42) 28,993 Closed-end Funds 9,476 1 198 (42) 9,633 Total AUM $67,521 $240 $1,994 ($186) $69,569

(1) Assets under management as of July 31, 2019 have been recast to include model-based portfolios.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

