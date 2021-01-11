Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $3.2 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2020. The increase was due to net inflows of $1.4 billion and market appreciation of $2.2 billion, partially offset by distributions of $419 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 11/30/2020 Flows Appreciation Distributions 12/31/2020 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $9,457 $32 $358 ($127) $9,720 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,635 67 205 - 5,907 Advisory 17,348 (295) 575 - 17,628 Total Institutional Accounts 32,440 (196) 1,138 (127) 33,255 Open-end Funds 33,729 812 860 (241) 35,160 Closed-end Funds 10,503 822 219 (51) 11,493 Total AUM $76,672 $1,438 $2,217 ($419) $79,908

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.