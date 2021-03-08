Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2021

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Mar 08, 2021, 16:19 ET

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $83.1 billion as of February 28, 2021, an increase of $1.9 billion from assets under management at January 31, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $229 million and market appreciation of $1.9 billion, partially offset by distributions of $202 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)






($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

1/31/2021

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

2/28/2021

Institutional Accounts:




  Japan Subadvisory

$9,503

($39)

$415

($100)

$9,779

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,873

(5)

185

-

6,053

  Advisory

18,444

107

537

-

19,088

Total Institutional Accounts

33,820

63

1,137

(100)

34,920

Open-end Funds

35,918

165

648

(53)

36,678

Closed-end Funds

11,433

1

101

(49)

11,486

Total AUM

$81,171

$229

$1,886

($202)

$83,084

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

