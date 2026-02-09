Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for January 2026

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Feb 09, 2026, 06:55 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $93.1 billion as of January 31, 2026, an increase of $2.5 billion from assets under management of $90.5 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase was due to market appreciation of $2.2 billion and net inflows of $449 million, partially offset by distributions of $153 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

AUM

  Net

Market

 AUM

By investment vehicle:

12/31/2025

  Flows

App/(Dep)

Distributions

 1/31/2026

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$20,843

$257

$598

-

$21,698

  Subadvisory

14,217

(112)

468

(53)

14,520

Total Institutional Accounts

35,060

145

1,066

(53)

36,218

Open-end Funds

43,437

304

870

(45)

44,566

Closed-end Funds

12,047

-

291

(55)

12,283

Total AUM

$90,544

$449

$2,227

($153)

$93,067

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

