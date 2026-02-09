Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for January 2026
Feb 09, 2026, 06:55 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $93.1 billion as of January 31, 2026, an increase of $2.5 billion from assets under management of $90.5 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase was due to market appreciation of $2.2 billion and net inflows of $449 million, partially offset by distributions of $153 million.
|
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
12/31/2025
|
Flows
|
App/(Dep)
|
Distributions
|
1/31/2026
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$20,843
|
$257
|
$598
|
-
|
$21,698
|
Subadvisory
|
14,217
|
(112)
|
468
|
(53)
|
14,520
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
35,060
|
145
|
1,066
|
(53)
|
36,218
|
Open-end Funds
|
43,437
|
304
|
870
|
(45)
|
44,566
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,047
|
-
|
291
|
(55)
|
12,283
|
Total AUM
|
$90,544
|
$449
|
$2,227
|
($153)
|
$93,067
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
