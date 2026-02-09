Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for January 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $93.1 billion as of January 31, 2026, an increase of $2.5 billion from assets under management of $90.5 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase was due to market appreciation of $2.2 billion and net inflows of $449 million, partially offset by distributions of $153 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited) ($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 12/31/2025 Flows App/(Dep) Distributions 1/31/2026 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $20,843 $257 $598 - $21,698 Subadvisory 14,217 (112) 468 (53) 14,520 Total Institutional Accounts 35,060 145 1,066 (53) 36,218 Open-end Funds 43,437 304 870 (45) 44,566 Closed-end Funds 12,047 - 291 (55) 12,283 Total AUM $90,544 $449 $2,227 ($153) $93,067

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

