Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2019

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $62.4 billion as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of $488 million from May 31, 2019. The decrease was due to net outflows of $215 million, distributions of $867 million and a conversion(1) of $753 million from certain institutional accounts to model-based portfolios, partially offset by market appreciation of $1.3 billion.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)



















Market





($ in millions) AUM

Appreciation



AUM By investment vehicle: May 2019 Net Flows (Depreciation) Distributions Conversion June 2019 Institutional Accounts:











Japan Subadvisory $8,551 ($98) $156 ($101) - $8,508 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,172 (950) 175 - ($753) 4,644 Advisory 13,696 82 321 - - 14,099 Total Institutional Accounts 28,419 (966) 652 (101) (753) 27,251 Open-end Funds 25,203 751 476 (724) - 25,706 Closed-end Funds 9,259 - 219 (42) - 9,436 Total AUM $62,881 ($215) $1,347 ($867) ($753) $62,393















(1) This conversion, which has no effect on revenue, increases model-based portfolios to approximately $4.3 billion. Model-based portfolios are currently excluded from assets under management.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

