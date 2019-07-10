Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2019

News provided by

Cohen & Steers

Jul 10, 2019, 18:18 ET

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $62.4 billion as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of $488 million from May 31, 2019. The decrease was due to net outflows of $215 million, distributions of $867 million and a conversion(1) of $753 million from certain institutional accounts to model-based portfolios, partially offset by market appreciation of $1.3 billion.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)










Market


($ in millions)

AUM

Appreciation

AUM

By investment vehicle:

May 2019

 Net Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

Conversion

June 2019

Institutional Accounts:





Japan Subadvisory

$8,551

($98)

$156

($101)

-

$8,508

Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,172

(950)

175

-

($753)

4,644

Advisory

13,696

82

321

-

-

14,099

Total Institutional Accounts

28,419

(966)

652

(101)

(753)

27,251

Open-end Funds

25,203

751

476

(724)

-

25,706

Closed-end Funds

9,259

-

219

(42)

-

9,436

Total AUM

$62,881

($215)

$1,347

($867)

($753)

$62,393








(1) This conversion, which has no effect on revenue, increases model-based portfolios to approximately $4.3 billion.  Model-based portfolios are currently excluded from assets under management.

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers

Related Links

http://www.cohenandsteers.com

Also from this source

Cohen & Steers, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial ...

Cohen & Steers Offers Alternative Income Fund...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2019

News provided by

Cohen & Steers

Jul 10, 2019, 18:18 ET