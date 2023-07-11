Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2023

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.4 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $2.6 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2023. The increase was due to net inflows of $36 million and market appreciation of $2.9 billion, partially offset by distributions of $391 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 5/31/2023 Flows Appreciation Distributions 6/30/2023 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $18,251 ($103) $676 - $18,824 Japan Subadvisory 8,547 81 416 (84) 8,960 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,287 1 203 - 5,491 Total Institutional Accounts 32,085 (21) 1,295 (84) 33,275 Open-end Funds 35,116 56 1,292 (255) 36,209 Closed-end Funds 10,651 1 329 (52) 10,929 Total AUM $77,852 $36 $2,916 ($391) $80,413













About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

