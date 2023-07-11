Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2023
11 Jul, 2023, 16:42 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.4 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $2.6 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2023. The increase was due to net inflows of $36 million and market appreciation of $2.9 billion, partially offset by distributions of $391 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
5/31/2023
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
6/30/2023
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$18,251
|
($103)
|
$676
|
-
|
$18,824
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,547
|
81
|
416
|
(84)
|
8,960
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,287
|
1
|
203
|
-
|
5,491
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
32,085
|
(21)
|
1,295
|
(84)
|
33,275
|
Open-end Funds
|
35,116
|
56
|
1,292
|
(255)
|
36,209
|
Closed-end Funds
|
10,651
|
1
|
329
|
(52)
|
10,929
|
Total AUM
|
$77,852
|
$36
|
$2,916
|
($391)
|
$80,413
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
Share this article