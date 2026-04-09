Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for March 2026

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $93.1 billion as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of $5.3 billion from assets under management of $98.4 billion at February 28, 2026. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.0 billion and distributions of $323 million, partially offset by net inflows of $42 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited) ($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 2/28/2026 Flows App/(Dep) Distributions 3/31/2026 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $23,095 ($21) ($1,395) - $21,679 Subadvisory 15,438 (62) (974) (52) 14,350 Total Institutional Accounts 38,533 (83) (2,369) (52) 36,029 Open-end Funds 47,128 124 (2,195) (216) 44,841 Closed-end Funds 12,759 1 (447) (55) 12,258 Total AUM $98,420 $42 ($5,011) ($323) $93,128

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.