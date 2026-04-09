Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for March 2026

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Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Apr 09, 2026, 16:20 ET

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $93.1 billion as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of $5.3 billion from assets under management of $98.4 billion at February 28, 2026. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.0 billion and distributions of $323 million, partially offset by net inflows of $42 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

AUM

  Net

Market

 AUM

By investment vehicle:

2/28/2026

  Flows

App/(Dep)

Distributions

 3/31/2026

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$23,095

($21)

($1,395)

-

$21,679

  Subadvisory

15,438

(62)

(974)

(52)

14,350

Total Institutional Accounts

38,533

(83)

(2,369)

(52)

36,029

Open-end Funds

47,128

124

(2,195)

(216)

44,841

Closed-end Funds

12,759

1

(447)

(55)

12,258

Total AUM

$98,420

$42

($5,011)

($323)

$93,128

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

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