Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for March 2026
News provided byCohen & Steers, Inc.
Apr 09, 2026, 16:20 ET
NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $93.1 billion as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of $5.3 billion from assets under management of $98.4 billion at February 28, 2026. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.0 billion and distributions of $323 million, partially offset by net inflows of $42 million.
|
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
2/28/2026
|
Flows
|
App/(Dep)
|
Distributions
|
3/31/2026
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$23,095
|
($21)
|
($1,395)
|
-
|
$21,679
|
Subadvisory
|
15,438
|
(62)
|
(974)
|
(52)
|
14,350
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
38,533
|
(83)
|
(2,369)
|
(52)
|
36,029
|
Open-end Funds
|
47,128
|
124
|
(2,195)
|
(216)
|
44,841
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,759
|
1
|
(447)
|
(55)
|
12,258
|
Total AUM
|
$98,420
|
$42
|
($5,011)
|
($323)
|
$93,128
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
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