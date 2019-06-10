Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2019
Jun 10, 2019, 16:27 ET
NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $62.9 billion as of May 31, 2019, a decrease of $171 million from April 30, 2019. The decrease was due to net outflows of $228 million and distributions of $207 million, partially offset by market appreciation of $264 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
Market
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Appreciation
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
April 2019
|
Net Flows
|
(Depreciation)
|
Distributions
|
May 2019
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$8,615
|
($19)
|
$73
|
($118)
|
$8,551
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,175
|
(27)
|
24
|
-
|
6,172
|
Advisory
|
14,040
|
(372)
|
28
|
-
|
13,696
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
28,830
|
(418)
|
125
|
(118)
|
28,419
|
Open-end Funds
|
24,925
|
190
|
135
|
(47)
|
25,203
|
Closed-end Funds
|
9,297
|
-
|
4
|
(42)
|
9,259
|
Total
|
$63,052
|
($228)
|
$264
|
($207)
|
$62,881
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.
