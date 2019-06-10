Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2019

Cohen & Steers

Jun 10, 2019, 16:27 ET

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $62.9 billion as of May 31, 2019, a decrease of $171 million from April 30, 2019. The decrease was due to net outflows of $228 million and distributions of $207 million, partially offset by market appreciation of $264 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)















Market 



($ in millions)

AUM


Appreciation


AUM

By investment vehicle:

April 2019

 Net Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

May 2019

Institutional Accounts:








Japan Subadvisory

$8,615

($19)

$73

($118)

$8,551

Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,175

(27)

24

-

6,172

Advisory

14,040

(372)

28

-

13,696

Total Institutional Accounts

28,830

(418)

125

(118)

28,419

Open-end Funds

24,925

190

135

(47)

25,203

Closed-end Funds

9,297

-

4

(42)

9,259

Total  

$63,052

($228)

$264

($207)

$62,881










About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

