Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2019

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $62.9 billion as of May 31, 2019, a decrease of $171 million from April 30, 2019. The decrease was due to net outflows of $228 million and distributions of $207 million, partially offset by market appreciation of $264 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)





























Market







($ in millions) AUM





Appreciation





AUM By investment vehicle: April 2019

Net Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

May 2019 Institutional Accounts:

















Japan Subadvisory $8,615

($19)

$73

($118)

$8,551 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,175

(27)

24

-

6,172 Advisory 14,040

(372)

28

-

13,696 Total Institutional Accounts 28,830

(418)

125

(118)

28,419 Open-end Funds 24,925

190

135

(47)

25,203 Closed-end Funds 9,297

-

4

(42)

9,259 Total $63,052

($228)

$264

($207)

$62,881





















About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

