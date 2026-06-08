Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for May 2026

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Jun 08, 2026, 16:15 ET

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $99.5 billion as of May 31, 2026, a decrease of $645 million from assets under management of $100.1 billion at April 30, 2026. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $592 million and distributions of $154 million, partially offset by net inflows of $101 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)






($ in millions)

AUM

  Net

Market

 AUM

By investment vehicle:

4/30/2026

  Flows

App/(Dep)

Distributions

 5/31/2026

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$22,918

($1)

($219)

-

$22,698

  Subadvisory

15,938

(87)

(89)

(50)

15,712

Total Institutional Accounts

38,856

(88)

(308)

(50)

38,410

Open-end Funds

48,506

189

(191)

(48)

48,456

Closed-end Funds

12,738

-

(93)

(56)

12,589

Total AUM

$100,100

$101

($592)

($154)

$99,455






About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Strategies Now Available in South Africa

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today announced that three funds of the Cohen & Steers SICAV – the Global Listed Infrastructure Fund, the Global...

Cohen & Steers Appoints Amit Muni as Chief Financial Officer

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today announced that Amit Muni has been appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics