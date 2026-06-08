Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for May 2026

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $99.5 billion as of May 31, 2026, a decrease of $645 million from assets under management of $100.1 billion at April 30, 2026. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $592 million and distributions of $154 million, partially offset by net inflows of $101 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)













($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 4/30/2026 Flows App/(Dep) Distributions 5/31/2026 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $22,918 ($1) ($219) - $22,698 Subadvisory 15,938 (87) (89) (50) 15,712 Total Institutional Accounts 38,856 (88) (308) (50) 38,410 Open-end Funds 48,506 189 (191) (48) 48,456 Closed-end Funds 12,738 - (93) (56) 12,589 Total AUM $100,100 $101 ($592) ($154) $99,455













About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.