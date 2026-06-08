Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for May 2026
News provided byCohen & Steers, Inc.
Jun 08, 2026, 16:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $99.5 billion as of May 31, 2026, a decrease of $645 million from assets under management of $100.1 billion at April 30, 2026. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $592 million and distributions of $154 million, partially offset by net inflows of $101 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
4/30/2026
|
Flows
|
App/(Dep)
|
Distributions
|
5/31/2026
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$22,918
|
($1)
|
($219)
|
-
|
$22,698
|
Subadvisory
|
15,938
|
(87)
|
(89)
|
(50)
|
15,712
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
38,856
|
(88)
|
(308)
|
(50)
|
38,410
|
Open-end Funds
|
48,506
|
189
|
(191)
|
(48)
|
48,456
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,738
|
-
|
(93)
|
(56)
|
12,589
|
Total AUM
|
$100,100
|
$101
|
($592)
|
($154)
|
$99,455
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
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