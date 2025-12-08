Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for November 2025

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Dec 08, 2025, 16:24 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $91.9 billion as of November 30, 2025, an increase of $1.3 billion from assets under management of $90.6 billion at October 31, 2025. The increase was due to market appreciation of $2.0 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $502 million and distributions of $151 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

AUM

  Net

Market

 AUM

By investment vehicle:

10/31/2025

  Flows

App/(Dep)

Distributions

 11/30/2025

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$20,274

$175

$555

-

$21,004

  Subadvisory

14,540

(344)

344

(54)

14,486

Total Institutional Accounts

34,814

(169)

899

(54)

35,490

Open-end Funds

43,647

(333)

923

(43)

44,194

Closed-end Funds

12,124

-

179

(54)

12,249

Total AUM

$90,585

($502)

$2,001

($151)

$91,933






About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

