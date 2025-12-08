Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for November 2025
Dec 08, 2025, 16:24 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $91.9 billion as of November 30, 2025, an increase of $1.3 billion from assets under management of $90.6 billion at October 31, 2025. The increase was due to market appreciation of $2.0 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $502 million and distributions of $151 million.
|
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
10/31/2025
|
Flows
|
App/(Dep)
|
Distributions
|
11/30/2025
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$20,274
|
$175
|
$555
|
-
|
$21,004
|
Subadvisory
|
14,540
|
(344)
|
344
|
(54)
|
14,486
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
34,814
|
(169)
|
899
|
(54)
|
35,490
|
Open-end Funds
|
43,647
|
(333)
|
923
|
(43)
|
44,194
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,124
|
-
|
179
|
(54)
|
12,249
|
Total AUM
|
$90,585
|
($502)
|
$2,001
|
($151)
|
$91,933
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
