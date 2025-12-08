Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for November 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $91.9 billion as of November 30, 2025, an increase of $1.3 billion from assets under management of $90.6 billion at October 31, 2025. The increase was due to market appreciation of $2.0 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $502 million and distributions of $151 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited) ($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 10/31/2025 Flows App/(Dep) Distributions 11/30/2025 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $20,274 $175 $555 - $21,004 Subadvisory 14,540 (344) 344 (54) 14,486 Total Institutional Accounts 34,814 (169) 899 (54) 35,490 Open-end Funds 43,647 (333) 923 (43) 44,194 Closed-end Funds 12,124 - 179 (54) 12,249 Total AUM $90,585 ($502) $2,001 ($151) $91,933













About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

