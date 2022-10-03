Cohen & Steers Announces Succession of Japan Country Head

TOKYO and NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced that effective today, Kazuya Yuasa has joined Cohen & Steers as a Senior Vice President. Effective January 1, 2023, Mr. Yuasa will succeed Ken Itai, who is retiring, as Head of Cohen Steers Japan Limited. In addition to leading the operations of Cohen & Steers' Tokyo office, Mr. Yuasa will be responsible for enhancing the firm's existing client relationships and further expanding business in Japan, working closely with and reporting to Matthew Pace, Head of Global Relationship Management.

Mr. Yuasa joins Cohen & Steers with over 30 years of financial services experience, including 19 years of experience in business development and relationship management roles at global asset managers. Mr. Yuasa most recently served as Managing Director at Wellington Management, where he contributed to the growth of Wellington Tokyo's platform by developing and expanding relationships with large institutions, as well select local wealth management distributors. Prior to joining Wellington in 2008, Mr. Yuasa worked at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

Joe Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and President, said:

"Kazuya brings a deep understanding of the Japanese institutional and sub-advisory industry that will support Cohen & Steers' next phase of growth in Japan. Kazuya will help Cohen & Steers continue the tradition of delivering exceptional client service achieved under Ken Itai's leadership. We thank Ken for his years of leadership and dedication to Cohen & Steers, and we wish him the best as he enters retirement."

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

