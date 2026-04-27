Cohen & Steers Announces the Retirement of Francis C. Poli, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Brian W. Heller to succeed Mr. Poli in 2027

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today announced that Francis C. Poli, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will retire in the first quarter of 2027 after a 40-year career in financial services, including the past 20 years at Cohen & Steers. Brian W. Heller, Deputy General Counsel, will succeed Mr. Poli and join the firm's Executive Committee.

Joseph Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Frank has been instrumental to the growth of Cohen & Steers, serving as a trusted partner and counsel to me, our founders and the entire Executive Committee for the past 20 years. We are grateful for his two decades of service, his sound judgment, unwavering ethical leadership, and the lasting positive impact he has had on our culture and our people. Frank built a world‑class Legal and Compliance team that is highly collaborative and solutions‑oriented. We have selected Brian Heller as his successor and have complete confidence in Brian's ability to lead the Legal & Compliance department. We look forward to Brian's contributions as a member of the Executive Committee."

Martin Cohen, Chairman, said:

"On behalf of the Cohen & Steers Board of Directors, I congratulate Frank on an outstanding career and thank him for his many contributions to the firm and our board. Since joining Cohen & Steers in 2007, only a few years after our IPO, Frank has played a critical role in establishing a foundation of strong corporate governance that has guided us as a public company. Brian has also been a trusted partner to the board since his arrival, and we congratulate him on his well‑deserved promotion."

Mr. Heller joined Cohen & Steers in 2018 as Senior Vice President, Corporate Counsel. Through Cohen & Steers' long-term succession planning process, Mr. Heller was identified as Mr. Poli's successor in 2024 and promoted to Deputy General Counsel in January 2025. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2018, he was Managing Director and Chief Counsel of Investment Banking at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Legal Head of Investment Banking at its parent company, Stifel Financial Corporation.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

Symbol:NYSE: CNS

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.