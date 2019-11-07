Cohen & Steers Appoints Dasha Smith to Board of Directors

Ms. Smith is the Executive Vice President, Global Chief Human Resources Officer for Sony Music Entertainment. In this role, Ms. Smith is a member of the global leadership team, responsible for global human resources and corporate responsibility strategies and operations. She plays a key role in developing Sony Music's culture and future-forward strategies.

Robert Steers, Chief Executive Officer of Cohen & Steers, commented:

"We believe Dasha will be a valuable asset to the firm and our shareholders, providing insightful guidance toward the execution of the company's vision, values and strategy."

"Her considerable experience in human capital management, as well as her legal, marketing and operations experience, will be invaluable as we expand our global footprint."

Martin Cohen, Chairman of the Board, commented:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to welcome Dasha and look forward to her unique perspectives. Her depth and broad range of business experience will make a strong addition to the Board."

Prior to joining Sony Music, Ms. Smith served as the Managing Director, Office of the Chairman and Global Chief Human Resources Officer for GCM Grosvenor, a leading global alternative investment firm. At GCM Grosvenor, Ms. Smith was a member of the executive management committee, where she managed the human resources, marketing, investor relations, administration, facilities & operations, diversity and corporate & social responsibility functions.

