Cohen & Steers Appoints Khalid Husain as Head of ESG

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, announced today that Khalid Husain has joined the firm as Senior Vice President and Head of ESG.

In this newly created role, Mr. Husain will oversee the firm's environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment framework and integration process, serving as chair of the

Cohen & Steers ESG Steering Committee. Additionally, Mr. Husain will enhance the investment teams' existing ESG process, support strategy development and help guide Cohen & Steers' commitment to responsible corporate practices. He will report to Chris Parliman, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Investments.

Mr. Husain brings more than 22 years of ESG and sustainable investment experience. He joins Cohen & Steers from Moody's Investor Services, where he led the firm's strategies for integrating ESG data and metrics into credit analysis and research. Prior to that, Mr. Husain was Senior Director of ESG at TIAA and its asset management unit, Nuveen, an environmental project manager at ICF International, and a climate and energy officer at the United Nations.

Jon Cheigh, Chief Investment Officer, said:

We believe companies that integrate ESG considerations into their strategic plans and operations can enhance long-term shareholder value while mitigating potential risks. The size and experience of our investment teams, together with our engagement with companies allows us to assess material ESG considerations beyond the scope of third-party research firms. Khalid brings the right skills, experience and perspective to build on this strong foundation.

Joseph Harvey, President, said:

We are committed to the continuous development of our firm's ESG and sustainability practices. In addition to his role on the investment team, Khalid will guide our firm's corporate ESG practices and influence strategy development. We are pleased to have someone of Khalid's expertise join Cohen & Steers to further expand these important capabilities.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

