Cohen & Steers Appoints Kikuo Shirose as Head of Japan

TOKYO and NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced that Kikuo Shirose has joined Cohen & Steers as Representative Director of Cohen & Steers Japan Limited. Mr. Shirose will lead all aspects of the firm's operations in Japan, driving strategic growth and strengthening relationships with institutional and wealth investors. Mr. Shirose reports to Matthew Pace, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Sub-Advisory.

Mr. Shirose brings more than three decades of experience in investment management, with a proven track record of building and expanding institutional and intermediary relationships for global firms. He most recently served as President & Chief Executive Officer of PineBridge Investments Japan, where he successfully oversaw all local operations and client relationships.

Joseph Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We are excited to welcome Kikuo to lead Cohen & Steers in Japan and strengthen our ability to serve clients across our institutional advisory, sub-advisory and wealth businesses. Kikuo's leadership and deep expertise in the Japanese market will be pivotal as we continue to expand our presence and help clients implement real asset investment strategies."

Mr. Shirose's appointment underscores Cohen & Steers' long-standing commitment to the Japanese market, where the firm has partnered with investors for more than 22 years, and its focus on providing best-in-class, actively managed investment strategies across real assets and alternative income. For more information about Cohen & Steers Japan, please visit www.cohenandsteers.jp.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE: Cohen & Steers

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

Symbol:NYSE: CNS

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.