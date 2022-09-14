Cohen & Steers Appoints Richard Hill as Head of Real Estate Strategy & Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. ( NYSE: CNS) has named Richard Hill as Senior Vice President and Head of Real Estate Strategy & Research, a newly created position. Mr. Hill will lead the Real Estate Strategy Group, a team responsible for identifying and analyzing long-term and secular real estate investment ideas, as well as building an integrated listed and private real estate strategy function to help investors optimize portfolios both strategically and tactically. He reports to Jon Cheigh, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Global Real Estate.

Mr. Hill joins Cohen & Steers with 21 years of real estate experience. He most recently served as the Head of U.S. REIT Equity & CRE Debt Research at Morgan Stanley, where he oversaw public REIT equity research, CRE debt strategy and macro property research. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley in 2013, he worked at RBS Securities as the Director of CMBS & CLO Strategy and at Bank of America as a Vice President and Strategic Transaction Banker. Mr. Hill has been recognized as a top analyst by Institutional Investor in its annual ranking of sell side analysts.

Jon Cheigh, Chief Investment Officer, said:

"We believe our long-term investment success has been built on executing forward looking, high conviction research. As economies and the uses of real estate continue to shift, formalizing a Strategy & Research function will position us to continue this history of identifying long-term trends and valuation shifts. We are also investing in this new capability to help clients and consultants optimize portfolios by providing strategic advice and innovative investment strategies at the intersection of the listed and private markets. Rich and the Real Estate Strategy Group represent a key pillar in Cohen & Steers' growth that we believe will help drive superior investment results across our listed and private strategies for years to come."

The formation of the Real Estate Strategy Group is an extension of Cohen & Steers' leading real estate platform. Founded in 1986 as the first investment manager to specialize in listed REITs, Cohen & Steers manages over $56b1 of real estate assets globally and has built one of the world's largest investment teams dedicated to real estate securities. In 2021, Cohen & Steers formed a Private Real Estate Group to enhance the firm's range of real estate strategies and its ability to provide clients with custom investment solutions.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

1 Assets under management as of June 30, 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section on Cohen & Steers' website.

