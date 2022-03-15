Cohen & Steers Funds Receive Refinitiv Lipper 10-Year Performance Awards

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today that the Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund (CSDIX) and the Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities and Income Fund (CPXIX), collectively "the Funds," have received 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards for their strong risk-adjusted performance for the 10-year period ending December 31, 2021.

Jon Cheigh, Chief Investment Officer, said:

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are a welcome affirmation of our investment team's efforts to deliver superior returns for investors—a mission we have stood by for the firm's 35-year history. Our focus on real assets and alternative income allows us to concentrate our resources and consistently deliver strong results for our clients.

This is the seventh consecutive year Lipper has recognized CSDIX. In 2021, CSDIX received a Lipper Fund Award in the Real Estate category for the prior 10-year period, winning against 129 share classes. In 2022, the Real Estate category for the 10-year period included 135 share classes.

Lipper has recognized CPXIX for a second consecutive year. In 2021, CPXIX received a Lipper Fund Award in the Flexible Income category for the prior 10-year period, winning against 31 share classes. In 2022, the Flexible Income category for the 10-year period included 37 share classes.

About Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

