Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Declares Third Quarter Distribution

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) (NYSE: GRI) declared its third quarter distribution on September 18, 2019 in the amount of $0.27048. The dividend is payable on September 26, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 20, 2019.

GRI Distribution:

Ex-Date: Thursday, September 19, 2019

Record Date: Friday, September 20, 2019

Payable Date: Thursday, September 26, 2019

Additional Fund Information can be found at www.alpsfunds.com/products/etf/GRI.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus that contains this and other information call 866.675.2639. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

The Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 50,000 shares.

An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Ownership of real estate is subject to fluctuations in the value of underlying properties, the impact of economic conditions on real estate values, the strength of specific industries renting properties and defaults by borrowers or tenants. Real estate is a cyclical business, highly sensitive to general and local economic conditions and developments, and characterized by intense competition and periodic overbuilding. Credit and interest rate risk may affect real estate companies' ability to borrow or lend money.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the Distributor of the Fund.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

