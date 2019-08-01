Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Aug 01, 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2019 in the amount of $0.36 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 22, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2019.

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

