Cohen & Steers, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 17, 2019

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced that it expects to release second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The earnings release and accompanying earnings presentation will be available at www.cohenandsteers.com under "Company—Investor Relations—Press Releases."

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) with access available via webcast and telephone. Chief executive officer, Robert Steers, president, Joseph Harvey, and chief financial officer, Matthew Stadler, will review the company's financial results and outlook and be available for questions.

Investors and analysts can access the live conference call by dialing 888-225-7783 (U.S.) or +1-303-223-4367 (international); passcode: 21926760. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks starting at approximately 12:00 p.m. (ET) on July 18, 2019 and can be accessed at 800-633-8284 (U.S.) or +1-402-977-9140 (international); passcode: 21926760. Internet access to the webcast, which includes audio (listen-only), will be available on the company's website at www.cohenandsteers.com under "Company—Investor Relations—Overview." The webcast will be archived on the website for one month. Participants should plan to register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

