Cohen & Steers Launches Real Assets Active ETF (CSRA)

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today announced it has launched the Cohen & Steers Real Assets Active ETF (CSRA). This ETF harnesses the firm's four decades of leadership in listed real assets to offer an actively managed, diversified solution investing across real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and commodities. CSRA began trading on the NYSE Arca today.

Vince Childers, Head of Real Assets Multi-Strategy at Cohen & Steers, said:

"We believe we have entered an era of scarcity shaped by rising demand for energy and materials, deglobalization, and persistent supply constraints. In this environment, investors need more than a short-term inflation hedge. A thoughtfully blended real assets allocation can offer three important benefits: positive inflation sensitivity, diversification, and long-term total return potential. CSRA brings these complementary exposures together in a single actively managed strategy without having to manage separate allocations across real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and commodities."

Alex Berg, Head of ETF Sales at Cohen & Steers, said:

"ETFs have become a preferred investment vehicle for investors, and the rapid growth of active ETFs reflects increasing demand for differentiated, actively managed solutions. Building on this momentum, CSRA brings together Cohen & Steers' real assets expertise into one actively managed ETF, providing investors with diversified access to the essential assets that underpin the global economy. As pioneers in real asset investing, we are pleased to introduce CSRA to our growing active ETF lineup – the next step in our commitment to helping investors build better portfolios."

Cohen & Steers' lineup of active ETFs also includes:

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Active ETF (CSRE)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF (CSIO)

Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF (CSNR)

Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF (CSPF)

Cohen & Steers Short Duration Preferred and Income Active ETF (CSSD)

Cohen & Steers Future of Energy Active ETF (CSEN)

For more information about Cohen & Steers's active ETFs, visit the Cohen & Steers Active ETFs Knowledge Center at www.cohenandsteers.com/etfs. For more information about CSRA, visit www.cohenandsteers.com/funds/real-assets-active-etf.

About Cohen & Steers, Inc. Cohen & Steers, Inc. ("Cohen & Steers") is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. (Cohen & Steers) is a U.S. registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to corporate retirement, public and union retirement plans, endowments, foundations and mutual funds. Cohen & Steers U.S. registered open-end funds are distributed by Cohen & Steers Securities, LLC. The Cohen & Steers ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with Cohen & Steers.

Investing involves risk, including entire loss of capital invested. There can be no assurance that the investment strategy will meet its investment objectives. Diversification is not guaranteed to ensure a profit or protect against loss. A real assets strategy is subject to the risk that its asset allocations may not achieve the desired risk return characteristic, underperform other similar investment strategies or cause an investor to lose money. Risks of investing in REITs are similar to those associated with direct investments in real estate securities, including (i) property values may fall due to increasing vacancies, declining rents resulting from economic, legal, tax, political or technological developments, lack of liquidity, limited diversification and sensitivity to certain economic factors such as interest rate changes and market recessions. The value of commodity-linked derivative instruments may be affected by changes in overall market movements, commodity index volatility, changes in interest rates, or factors affecting a particular industry or commodity, such as drought, floods, weather, livestock disease, embargoes, tariffs and international economic, political and regulatory developments. The use of derivatives presents risks different from, and possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in traditional securities, including market risk, credit risk, counterparty risk, leverage risk and liquidity risk and can lead to losses because of adverse movements in the price or value of the underlying asset, index or rate, which may be magnified by certain features of the derivatives. Securities of natural resource companies may be affected by events occurring in nature, inflationary pressures and international politics. Global infrastructure securities may be subject to regulation by various governmental authorities, such as rates charged to customers, operational or other mishaps, tariffs and changes in tax laws, regulatory policies and accounting standards. Foreign securities involve special risks, including currency fluctuation and lower liquidity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any Cohen & Steers fund carefully before investing. A summary prospectus and prospectus containing this and other information may be obtained, free of charge, by visiting cohenandsteers.com or by calling 866.737.6370. Please read the summary prospectus and prospectus carefully before investing.

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/

Symbols:NYSE: CNS; NYSE Arca: CSRE, CSIO, CSNR, CSPF, CSSD; CSRA; Nasdaq: CSEN

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.