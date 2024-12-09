Cohen & Steers Named a "Best Place to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments for Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today that it has been named as one of the "Best Places to Work in Money Management" for the fifth consecutive year by Pensions & Investments, a global news source of money management. P&I's 13th annual recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

Joseph Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and President, said:

"It is an honor to receive the 'Best Place to Work in Money Management' recognition from Pensions & Investments for the fifth consecutive year. Cohen & Steers prides itself on its culture where all employees feel valued, can collaborate with their peers, and can make positive contributions to the communities we call home through volunteerism and other employee-driven initiatives. This achievement is a testament not only to our firm's success but also to our employees' commitment and pursuit of excellence to deliver superior investment results and contribute to this inclusive culture."

P&I's survey, conducted in partnership with research firm Workforce Research Group, consisted of a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, counting for 20% of the total score. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure their experience, contributing 80% of the total score. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2024 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and eligibility requirements, please visit P&I's Website.

To learn more about Cohen & Steers' values and culture, please visit www.cohenandsteers.com.

About Pensions & Investments. Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 51-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

A fee was paid to the survey administrator in connection with incidental services provided related to the award.

