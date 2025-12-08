Cohen & Steers Named a "Best Place to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments for Sixth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today that it has been named as one of the "Best Places to Work in Money Management" for the sixth consecutive year by Pensions & Investments, a global news source of money management. P&I's 14th annual recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

Joseph Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Cohen & Steers, said:

"We are honored to receive the 'Best Place to Work in Money Management' recognition from Pensions & Investments for the sixth consecutive year. At Cohen & Steers, we pride ourselves on an inclusive culture where all employees can develop in new careers and succeed based on merit. We equip them with the tools they need to grow professionally and make positive contributions. A strong culture is an essential part of our firm's ongoing commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver superior investment results for clients."

P&I's survey, conducted in partnership with research firm Workforce Research Group, consisted of a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, counting for 20% of the total score. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure their experience, contributing 80% of the total score. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2025 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and eligibility requirements, please visit P&I's Website.

To learn more about Cohen & Steers' values and culture, please visit www.cohenandsteers.com.

About Pensions & Investments. Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 52-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

Symbol:NYSE: CNS

A fee was paid to the survey administrator in connection with incidental services provided related to the award.

