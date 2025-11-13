Cohen & Steers Promotes Daniel Noonan to Head of Global Distribution

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today that Daniel Noonan, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Wealth, has been promoted to Head of Global Distribution. Mr. Noonan will lead all aspects of the company's business development, client service and marketing efforts, providing strategic direction for both institutional and wealth markets globally. He will serve on the firm's Executive Committee.

Joseph Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Dan is an exceptional leader who has made a significant impact in building and elevating our wealth distribution business across our core investment strategies and our new initiatives in private real estate and ETFs. We are excited for Dan to lead our distribution strategy across all regions and channels, unlocking the full potential of our talented team as they help clients around the world implement real assets strategies."

Daniel Noonan, Head of Global Distribution, said:

"With nearly four decades of pioneering leadership in real assets and alternative income, Cohen & Steers is entering an exciting new chapter. As we broaden our capabilities across real assets strategies, I look forward to partnering with our teams and clients to drive increased allocations to our strategies."

Mr. Noonan joined Cohen & Steers in 2024 to lead the firm's Wealth Management business. Before joining Cohen & Steers, he served as Senior Managing Director and Head of Enterprise Wealth and Private Capital at Nuveen. Prior to joining Nuveen, he was Executive Vice President in US Global Wealth Management at PIMCO and Managing Director at State Street Global Advisors.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

Symbol:NYSE: CNS

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.