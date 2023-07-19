COHEN & STEERS REPORTS RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2023

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

19 Jul, 2023, 16:13 ET

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The earnings release along with the accompanying earnings presentation can be viewed at Cohen & Steers Reports Results for Second Quarter 2023 and on the company's website at www.cohenandsteers.com under "Company—Investor Relations—Earnings Archive."

Conference Call

The company will host a conference call tomorrow, July 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss these results via webcast and telephone. Hosting the call will be chief executive officer and president, Joseph Harvey, chief financial officer, Matthew Stadler, and chief investment officer, Jon Cheigh.

Investors and analysts can access the live conference call by dialing 888-300-4150 (U.S.) or +1-646-970-1530 (international); passcode: 4855092. Participants should plan to register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks starting approximately two hours after the conference call concludes on July 20, 2023 and can be accessed at 800-770-2030 (U.S.) or +1-647-362-9199 (international); passcode: 4855092. Internet access to the webcast, which includes audio (listen-only), will be available on the company's website at www.cohenandsteers.com under "Company—Investor Relations" under "Financials." The webcast will be archived on the website for one month.

 About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Also from this source

Cohen & Steers, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on July 19, 2023

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.