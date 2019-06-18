Cohen Children's ranked among nation's best by US News
Jun 18, 2019, 11:25 ET
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Children's Medical Center has earned top 50 national rankings for exceptional care in nine pediatric specialties, according to US News & World Report's 2019-2020 Best Children's Hospitals. The largest provider of pediatric health services in New York State, Cohen has been ranked among the nation's top children's hospitals by US News for 13 consecutive years.
Cohen's highest ranking was in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery — tied for 17th in the nation, a significant jump from last year when the hospital ranked 27th in the nation. US News ranked Cohen 24th in the nation for its expertise in pediatric neonatology, also a marked increase from last year when the hospital was ranked 32nd. Also noteworthy is Cohen's emergence as the 27th nationally ranked hospital in the area of pediatric cancer, as well as its #28 in pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, an improvement from #40 a year ago.
"US News' latest survey results once again underscore this hospital's commitment to providing our patients with the very best in clinical care," said Charles Schleien, MD, senior vice president and chair of pediatric services at Northwell Health, and chair and professor of pediatrics at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. "From our clinical teams, highly-specialized nurses, social workers, Child Life staff and everyone else who serves this hospital with excellence and dedication, we work with one goal in mind -- to provide our young patients and their loved ones with the highest quality care in a compassionate and dignified environment."
The US News rankings are based on medical outcomes such as mortality and infection rates, reputation and care-related indicators such as patient volume, nurse staffing and availability of specialized programs.
Below are the other pediatric specialties in which Cohen was nationally ranked by US News:
- Pulmonology 30th
- Orthopedics 32nd
- Nephrology 36th
- Gastroenterology/GI Surgery 39th
- Urology 39th (Tie)
To view US News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospital's" edition, go to:
https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/pediatric-rankings
About Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York
Founded in 1983, Cohen Children's Medical Center is a 202-bed hospital dedicated exclusively to the care of children. The specialists in the hospital's national and international programs cover an entire range of specialties. State-of-the-art care for children's medical, surgical, and dental needs are provided in both inpatient and outpatient settings. The facility is the largest provider of pediatric health services in New York State, serving 1.8 million children in Nassau and Suffolk counties, Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island and Westchester County. For the 13th consecutive year in 2019, Cohen was ranked among the nation's best children's hospitals in US News & World Report's 2019-20 "America's Best Children's Hospitals" survey, achieving top-50 rankings in nine of 10 pediatric specialties.
Contact:
Michelle Pinto
516-321-6708
mpinto@northwell.edu
SOURCE Cohen Children's Medical Center
Share this article