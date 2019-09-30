Cohen Clinic provides 6,333 sessions of care to Veterans and Family members in its Second Year

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Endeavors) - The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors of El Paso has helped more 1,100 clients since its inception. 36% of those served in El Paso are family members, 47% are Veterans and 17% are children. The clinic opened in September of 2017 and has provided mental health services to clients, treating conditions such as posttraumatic stress, anxiety, depression, transition issues, and children's behavioral issues.

The Cohen Veterans Network was created in 2016 to help stem the epidemic of suicide our Veterans face. The El Paso Military Family clinic is one of 14 locations in the Cohen Veterans Network. Services are available to Veterans regardless of role while in uniform, discharge status, or ability to pay. "We are proud to be a much-needed resource here in El Paso and will continue to strengthen our efforts to achieve zero suicides among our Veteran population," said Clinic Director Jeanette James. The Network is expected to have 25 clinics open nationwide by 2021.

This month, the clinic is raising awareness on National Suicide Prevention through a number of workshops and outreach events. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic hosted the first Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run in El Paso on September 7th. The event united the community and remembered the sacrifices of the heroes of September 11th and the wars since.

"Throughout September and beyond, we will continue to offer support to our community. Together we can work together to stop Veteran suicides," said James. This past weekend, the clinic participated in the 17th annual National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMIWalks 5K event to raise mental health awareness. On October 25th and 26th the clinic will participate in Over the Edge. Clinic Director Jeanette James will go over the edge to help raise funds to support Veterans and military families.

Endeavors is a longstanding national non-profit that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness and other disabilities. Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through innovative personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, provides high-quality, accessible and integrated mental health care to Veterans and their families. Treatment is available to any person who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves, regardless of role or discharge status with a focus on post 9/11 Veterans. Services are also available for families of active duty service members. For more information, please visit www.cohenveteransnetwork.org.

