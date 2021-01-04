Cohen Milstein Announces Pendency of Class Action Involving Purchasers of Tivity Health Common Stock

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

MIDDLE DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE

NASHVILLE DIVISION

ERIC WEINER, Individually and on Behalf of

All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, v. TIVITY HEALTH, INC., et al., Defendants. Case No.: 3:17-cv-01469





Chief Judge Crenshaw

Magistrate Judge Newbern







ATTENTION PURCHASERS OF TIVITY COMMON STOCK BETWEEN MARCH 6, 2017 AND NOVEMBER 6, 2017

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED THE COMMON STOCK OF TIVITY HEALTH, INC. ("TIVITY") BETWEEN MARCH 6, 2017 AND NOVEMBER 6, 2017 , INCLUSIVE, AND WHO HAVE BEEN DAMAGED THEREBY (THE "CLASS" and "CLASS PERIOD").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT A CLASS HAS BEEN CERTIFIED IN PENDING LITIGATION THAT MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS.

If you are a member of the Class described above, your rights may be affected by the lawsuit referred to as Weiner v. Tivity Health, Inc., No. 3:17-cv-01469, which is now pending before the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Nashville Division (the "Court") (the "Action"), brought by Lead Plaintiff and Class Representative Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System on behalf of itself and others similarly situated against Tivity and its current or former officers, Donato Tramuto, Glenn Hargreaves, and Adam Holland (collectively, "Defendants").

The Court determined that the Action may proceed as a class action pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. You may be a member of the Class. Excluded from the Class are Defendants Tivity, Donato Tramuto, Glenn Hargreaves, Adam Holland, the officers and directors of Tivity during the relevant period, as well as members of their immediate families and their legal representatives, heirs, successors or assigns, and any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest.

This Summary Notice is not an expression of any opinion by the Court with respect to the merits of the claims or the defenses asserted in the Action. This Summary Notice is to advise you of the pendency of this Action and of your rights therein.

If you have not yet received a Postcard Notice by mail, please contact us in writing:

Tivity Securities Litigation

c/o Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions, Inc.

PO Box 3679

Portland, OR 97208-3679

www.TivitySecuritiesLitigation.com

1 (877) 202-7202

If you fall within the definition of the Class set forth above, you are a member of the Class. IF YOU WISH TO REMAIN A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOU DO NOT NEED TO DO ANYTHING AT THIS TIME.

If you wish to be excluded from the Class, you must send a request for exclusion to Tivity Securities Litigation, c/o Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions, Inc., PO Box 3679, Portland, OR 97208-3679 postmarked no later than March 1, 2021. There are specific requirements for requesting exclusion that are set forth in the detailed Notice of Pendency of Class Action, which is available at www.TivitySecuritiesLitigation.com.

In addition, inquiries regarding this litigation may be addressed to counsel for the Class:

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC

Daniel S. Sommers

Christina D. Saler

Josh Handelsman

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

West Tower, Suite 500

Washington, D.C. 20005-3934

Telephone: (202) 408-4600

Fax: (202) 408-4699

[email protected]

PLEASE DO NOT CALL THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: January 4, 2021

