Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announce a Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re EQT Corporation Securities Litigation

News provided by

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

02 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

LEGAL NOTICE

Attention purchasers and holders of EQT Corporation ("EQT")
and Rice Energy Inc. ("Rice") common stock
from June 19, 2017 through June 17, 2019

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO:      all persons and entities who:

(i) purchased the common stock of EQT from June 19, 2017 through June 17, 2019 (the "Class Period");

(ii) held EQT shares as of the record date of September 25, 2017 and were entitled to vote with respect to EQT's acquisition of Rice (the "Acquisition") at the November 9, 2017 special meeting of EQT shareholders;

(iii) held Rice shares as of the record date of September 21, 2017 and were entitled to vote with respect to the Acquisition at the November 9, 2017 special meeting of Rice shareholders; and/or

(iv) acquired the common stock of EQT in exchange for their shares of Rice common stock in connection with the Acquisition,

and were damaged thereby (collectively, the "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT A CLASS HAS BEEN CERTIFIED IN PENDING LITIGATION THAT MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS.

If you are a member of the Class described above, your rights may be affected by the lawsuit referred to as In re EQT Corporation Securities Litigation, Case No. 2:19-cv-00754-RJC, which is now pending before the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania (the "Court"), brought by Lead Plaintiffs Government of Guam Retirement Fund and Eastern Atlantic States Carpenter Annuity Fund and Eastern Atlantic States Carpenter Pension Fund (f/k/a Northeast Carpenters Annuity Fund and Northeast Carpenters Pension Fund) (collectively, "EAS Carpenters") and additional Plaintiff Cambridge Retirement System on behalf of themselves and others similarly situated against EQT and its senior executives and board members, Steven T. Schlotterbeck, Robert J. McNally, David L. Porges, David E. Schlosser, Jr., Jimmi Sue Smith, James E. Rohr, Vicky A. Bailey, Philip G. Behrman, Kenneth M. Burke, Margaret K. Dorman, Lee T. Todd, Jr., Christine J. Toretti, Daniel J. Rice IV, and Robert F. Vagt (collectively, "Defendants").

The Court determined that the Action may proceed as a class action pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Excluded from the Class are Defendants, directors and officers of EQT, and their families and affiliates. Additionally, any person or entity that timely and validly requests exclusion will be excluded from the Class.

This Notice is not an expression of any opinion by the Court with respect to the merits of the claims or the defenses asserted in the Action. No decision has been made as to whether Defendants did anything wrong, Defendants deny any wrongdoing, and this notice is not an admission by Defendants that the claims asserted by Lead Plaintiffs in this case are valid. This Notice is merely to advise you of the pendency of this Action and of your rights therein. 

If you have not received the "Notice of Pendency of Class Action" which describes the Class Action and your related rights in detail, you may obtain a copy by writing to:

EQT Corporation Securities Litigation
c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.
P.O. Box 173068
Milwaukee, WI 53217
(877) 388-1761

If you fall within the definition of the Class set forth above, you are currently a member of the Class.  Defendants may argue at summary judgment that the scope of the Class should be different.  Prior to final judgment, as in all class actions, the Class definition is subject to change by Court order, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.  IF YOU WISH TO REMAIN A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOU DO NOT NEED TO DO ANYTHING AT THIS TIME.

If you wish to be excluded from the Class, you must send a request for exclusion to the address above, postmarked no later than November 17, 2023. There are specific requirements for requesting exclusion that are set forth in the detailed Notice of Pendency of Class Action.

In addition, inquiries regarding this litigation may be addressed to:

COHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL PLLC
Daniel S. Sommers
S. Douglas Bunch
Christina D. Saler
1100 New York Avenue, N.W.
West Tower, Suite 500
Washington, D.C. 20005-3934
Telephone: (202) 408-4600
Fax: (202) 408-4699

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP
Adam Wierzbowski
Jesse L. Jensen
Jai K. Chandrasekhar
1251 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Telephone: (212) 554-1400
Fax: (212) 554-1444

PLEASE DO NOT CALL THE COURT OR THE DISTRICT CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: August 18, 2023










UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
WESTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA

 

SOURCE Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

Also from this source

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announce Pendency of Class Action and Settlement Involving Purchasers of Wells Fargo & Company Common Stock

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.