Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announce a Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re EQT Corporation Securities Litigation

LEGAL NOTICE

Attention purchasers and holders of EQT Corporation ("EQT")

and Rice Energy Inc. ("Rice") common stock

from June 19, 2017 through June 17, 2019

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO: all persons and entities who:

(i) purchased the common stock of EQT from June 19, 2017 through June 17, 2019 (the "Class Period");

(ii) held EQT shares as of the record date of September 25, 2017 and were entitled to vote with respect to EQT's acquisition of Rice (the "Acquisition") at the November 9, 2017 special meeting of EQT shareholders;

(iii) held Rice shares as of the record date of September 21, 2017 and were entitled to vote with respect to the Acquisition at the November 9, 2017 special meeting of Rice shareholders; and/or

(iv) acquired the common stock of EQT in exchange for their shares of Rice common stock in connection with the Acquisition,

and were damaged thereby (collectively, the "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT A CLASS HAS BEEN CERTIFIED IN PENDING LITIGATION THAT MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS.

If you are a member of the Class described above, your rights may be affected by the lawsuit referred to as In re EQT Corporation Securities Litigation, Case No. 2:19-cv-00754-RJC, which is now pending before the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania (the "Court"), brought by Lead Plaintiffs Government of Guam Retirement Fund and Eastern Atlantic States Carpenter Annuity Fund and Eastern Atlantic States Carpenter Pension Fund (f/k/a Northeast Carpenters Annuity Fund and Northeast Carpenters Pension Fund) (collectively, "EAS Carpenters") and additional Plaintiff Cambridge Retirement System on behalf of themselves and others similarly situated against EQT and its senior executives and board members, Steven T. Schlotterbeck, Robert J. McNally, David L. Porges, David E. Schlosser, Jr., Jimmi Sue Smith, James E. Rohr, Vicky A. Bailey, Philip G. Behrman, Kenneth M. Burke, Margaret K. Dorman, Lee T. Todd, Jr., Christine J. Toretti, Daniel J. Rice IV, and Robert F. Vagt (collectively, "Defendants").

The Court determined that the Action may proceed as a class action pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Excluded from the Class are Defendants, directors and officers of EQT, and their families and affiliates. Additionally, any person or entity that timely and validly requests exclusion will be excluded from the Class.

This Notice is not an expression of any opinion by the Court with respect to the merits of the claims or the defenses asserted in the Action. No decision has been made as to whether Defendants did anything wrong, Defendants deny any wrongdoing, and this notice is not an admission by Defendants that the claims asserted by Lead Plaintiffs in this case are valid. This Notice is merely to advise you of the pendency of this Action and of your rights therein.

If you have not received the "Notice of Pendency of Class Action" which describes the Class Action and your related rights in detail, you may obtain a copy by writing to:

EQT Corporation Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173068

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(877) 388-1761

If you fall within the definition of the Class set forth above, you are currently a member of the Class. Defendants may argue at summary judgment that the scope of the Class should be different. Prior to final judgment, as in all class actions, the Class definition is subject to change by Court order, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. IF YOU WISH TO REMAIN A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOU DO NOT NEED TO DO ANYTHING AT THIS TIME.

If you wish to be excluded from the Class, you must send a request for exclusion to the address above, postmarked no later than November 17, 2023. There are specific requirements for requesting exclusion that are set forth in the detailed Notice of Pendency of Class Action.

In addition, inquiries regarding this litigation may be addressed to:

COHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL PLLC

Daniel S. Sommers

S. Douglas Bunch

Christina D. Saler

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

West Tower, Suite 500

Washington, D.C. 20005-3934

Telephone: (202) 408-4600

Fax: (202) 408-4699

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP

Adam Wierzbowski

Jesse L. Jensen

Jai K. Chandrasekhar

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

Telephone: (212) 554-1400

Fax: (212) 554-1444

PLEASE DO NOT CALL THE COURT OR THE DISTRICT CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: August 18, 2023





















UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

WESTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA

