Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Announce a Settlement in a Class Action If You Purchased, Paid for, or Provided Reimbursement for Tracleer or Bosentan

NEW YORK, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

United States District Court for the District of Maryland

Did You Purchase, Pay for, or Provide Reimbursement for Tracleer or Bosentan?

You Could Get Money from a Settlement

A federal court authorized this Notice. You are not being sued.

There is a Settlement in a class action lawsuit with Defendants Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc., and Janssen Research & Development, LLC (collectively, "Defendants"). The lawsuit claims Defendants unlawfully kept generic Tracleer, known as bosentan, off the market for a period of time, so third-party payors paid more for brand Tracleer and bosentan than they should have. Defendants deny that they did anything wrong. There has been no determination by the Court or a jury that the allegations against Defendants have been proven or that, if proven, Defendants' conduct caused harm to the Class. This Notice is not an expression of any opinion by the Court as to the claims against Defendants or their defenses.

You may have seen a previous notice about the Court certifying the Class in this case. This notice is about a Settlement with Defendants.

Who is included in the Settlement?

Generally, you are included in the Settlement as a member of the Class if you are an entity that for consumption by your members, employees, insureds, participants or beneficiaries, purchased, paid and/or provided reimbursement for some or all of the purchase price of Tracleer or bosentan, other than for resale, in Arizona, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wisconsin, at any time during the period from December 29, 2015, through and until September 6, 2024.

Excluded from the Class are: (1) Defendants and their subsidiaries and affiliates; and (2) federal and state governmental entities.

What does the Settlement provide?

To settle all claims in the lawsuit brought on behalf of the Class, a $65,000,000.00 Settlement Fund will pay money to eligible Class Members, notice and administration costs, attorneys' fees and expenses, and a service award to the class representative.

How can I get a payment?

You must submit a claim form online or by mail by August 3, 2026. If your claim is valid, you will get money from the Settlement. Your payment amount will depend on the amount of Tracleer or bosentan you purchased, how much you paid for Tracleer or bosentan claims, and the number of valid Tracleer or bosentan claims.

What are my rights and options?

You may object to the Settlement by June 2, 2026. Detailed instructions about how to object are available on the website, www.TracleerLitigation.com.

The Court will hold a Fairness Hearing on July 1, 2026, to consider if it will approve the Settlement and a request for attorneys' fees up to 33 and 1/3% of the Settlement Fund, expenses up to $4,500,000, and a service award up to $40,000 for the class representative. You or your own lawyer may request to appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense. The Court may change these deadlines or the hearing date and time. Check the website below for updates. Please do not call the Court for information about the Settlement.

Want more information?

Visit www.TracleerLitigation.com. Call: 1-877-354-3839

SOURCE Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP