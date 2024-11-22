Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Announce Notice of Certified Litigation Class Action for Third Party Payors that Paid for or Provided Reimbursement for Branded Tracleer or Bosentan

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

If You Paid for or Provided Reimbursement for Branded Tracleer or Bosentan,

A Class Action Lawsuit May Affect Your Rights.

A class action lawsuit is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland (the "Court"). The Plaintiff in the lawsuit is asserting class action claims and alleges that Defendants Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc., and Janssen Research & Development, LLC (collectively "Defendants") harmed competition and violated certain federal and state antitrust and consumer protection laws. Plaintiff alleges that Defendants unlawfully delayed the availability of allegedly less-expensive generic versions of Tracleer and that Defendants' alleged conduct caused the Class Members (defined below) to pay more than they otherwise would have for Tracleer and/or bosentan. Defendants deny any wrongdoing.

Why am I receiving this Notice?

This document provides notice that the Court certified the Class listed below and has denied Defendants' motion to dismiss the case at summary judgment. The case is going to trial from March 2, 2026 through April 9, 2026.

Your Rights and Options

DO NOTHING: By doing nothing, you keep the possibility of getting money or benefits that may come from a trial or a settlement with respect to the Class and are bound by such a trial outcome or settlement. But you give up any rights to sue the Defendants separately about the same legal claims in this lawsuit.

ASK TO BE EXCLUDED: You have the right to exclude yourself (i.e., to opt out) from the Class no later than December 23, 2024. If you ask to be excluded, you will not be allowed to get any money or benefits that may come from a trial or a settlement with respect to the Class. But you will not be bound by such a trial outcome or settlement, and you would keep any rights to sue Defendants separately about the same legal claims in this lawsuit.

Details on how to request exclusion are at www.TracleerLitigation.com.

This date may be amended by Court Order. Please check the website for updated information.

Who is in the Class?

The Class is listed below. You may or may not be a member of the Class.

The Class consists of all entities that, for consumption by their members, employees, insureds, participants or beneficiaries, purchased, paid and/or provided reimbursement for some or all of the purchase price of Tracleer or bosentan, other than for resale, in Arizona, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wisconsin, at any time during the period from December 29, 2015, through and until September 6, 2024.

Excluded from the Class are: (i) Defendants and their subsidiaries and affiliates; and (ii) federal and state governmental entities.

Want more information?

Visit: www.TracleerLitigation.com; Call: 1-877-354-3839

The deadline contained in this Notice may be amended by Court Order, so check the website for any updates. Please do not call the Court or the Clerk of Court for information about the case.

SOURCE Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP