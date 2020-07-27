Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce Pendency of Class Action in In re GreenSky Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK



Case No.: 18 Civ. 11071 (AKH)

IN RE GREENSKY SECURITIES LITIGATION





SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED GREENSKY CLASS A COMMON STOCK PURSUANT AND/OR TRACEABLE TO THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND PROSPECTUS ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH GREENSKY, INC.'S ("GREENSKY") MAY 25, 2018 INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ("IPO"), AND WERE DAMAGED THEREBY (THE "CLASS").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT A CLASS HAS BEEN CERTIFIED IN PENDING LITIGATION THAT MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court") has determined that the lawsuit referred to as In re GreenSky Securities Litigation, No. 1:18-cv-11071 (the "Action"), may proceed as a class action pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Excluded from the Class are: (a) Defendants; (b) the officers and directors of GreenSky; (c) members of their immediate families; and (d) their legal representatives, heirs, successors or assigns and any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest, provided, however, that any "Investment Vehicle" (as defined in the Notice) shall not be excluded from the Class.

If you fall within the Class definition above, you are a member of the Class and have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class.

IF YOU WISH TO REMAIN A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOU DO NOT NEED TO DO ANYTHING NOW. Your rights may be affected. A full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the "Notice") can be downloaded from www.GreenSkySecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Administrator: In re GreenSky Securities Litigation, PO Box 3560, Portland, OR 97208-3560, (855) 917-3539.

If you wish to be excluded from the Class, you must send a request for exclusion to In re GreenSky Securities Litigation, PO Box 3560, Portland, OR 97208-3560, so that it is received no later than September 29, 2020. The request for exclusion must conform with the instructions in the full printed Notice.

If you remain a Class Member, you will be bound by the proceedings in the Action, including all orders and judgments of the Court, favorable or unfavorable. If you ask to be excluded, you will not be bound by any order or judgment in the Action, and will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered for the benefit of the Class.

If you did not receive a notice by email or mail, and you are and remain a member of the Class, please send your name and address to the Administrator so that you will receive any further notices disseminated in connection with the Action. Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Class Counsel: Steven J. Toll, Esq., COHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL PLLC, 1100 New York Avenue N.W., Fifth Floor, Washington, D.C. 20005; or Max Schwartz, SCOTT + SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP, 230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169.

Please do not call the Court with questions.

Dated: July 1, 2020

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Southern District of New York

