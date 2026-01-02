Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC Announces Proposed Settlement Involving Purchasers of SCANA Common Stock

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA DIVISION

INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LOCAL 98 PENSION FUND on behalf of itself and all others similarly situated, Plaintiff, vs. DELOITTE & TOUCHE, LLP; DELOITTE LLP, Defendants.

Case No. 3:19-cv-3304-JDA CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED SCANA CORPORATION ("SCANA") COMMON STOCK DURING THE PERIOD FROM FEBRUARY 26, 2016 THROUGH DECEMBER 20, 2017, INCLUSIVE (THE "SETTLEMENT CLASS")

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, that a hearing will be held on February 26, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Jacquelyn D. Austin at the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, Courtroom 6200 of the Carrol A. Campbell, Jr. U.S. Courthouse, 250 East North Street, Greenville, SC 29601, to determine: (1) whether the proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned action (the "Action") for the principal amount of $34,000,000 for the Settlement Class should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether a Final Judgment and Order of Dismissal should be entered by the Court dismissing the Action with prejudice; (3) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; (4) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees not to exceed 33.33% of the Settlement Fund and payment of Litigation Expenses incurred in connection with the Action should be approved; and (5) any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.

IF YOU PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED SCANA COMMON STOCK DURING THE PERIOD FROM FEBRUARY 26, 2016 THROUGH DECEMBER 20, 2017, INCLUSIVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION.

You may obtain copies of a detailed Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release form by writing to Deloitte SCANA Securities Litigation, PO Box 2299, Portland, OR 97208-2299, visiting www.DeloitteSCANASecuritiesLitigation.com, or calling the claims administrator at 877-768-7047.

To be eligible for payment from the Settlement, you must be a Settlement Class member and either (1) had an eligible claim in the prior settlement against SCANA in In re SCANA Corporation Securities Litigation, Case No. 3:17-cv-02616 (D.S.C. ("SCANA I"),1 or (2) submit a Proof of Claim and Release postmarked no later than April 16, 2026, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SCANA common stock and you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than February 5, 2026, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice referred to above. All Settlement Class members who do not timely and validly request exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the applicable stipulation of Settlement, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim.

Any objection to the Settlement must be mailed to each of the following recipients no later than February 5, 2026:

Clerk's Office

United States District Court

District of South Carolina

(Greenville Division)

Clerk of the Court

Carrol A. Campbell, Jr. U.S. Courthouse

250 East North Street

Greenville, SC 29601

Lead Counsel

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC

Laura H. Posner

88 Pine Street, 14th Floor

New York, NY 10005

202-408-3605

[email protected]

Representative Counsel for Defendants

Milbank LLP

Jed M. Schwartz

55 Hudson Yards

New York, NY 10001

212-530-5283

[email protected]

DO NOT CALL OR WRITE THE COURT, THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR THEIR COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

If you have questions about the Settlement, you may contact the claims administrator at the address or phone number listed above.

Dated: January 2, 2026

By Order of the Court

United States District Court

District of South Carolina

(Greenville Division)

_______________________

1 If you filed an accepted claim in SCANA I and do not wish to exclude yourself from the class, the Claims Administrator possesses the information needed to calculate your claim for payment in connection with the SCANA II settlement without further action.

URL: www.DeloitteSCANASecuritiesLitigation.com

