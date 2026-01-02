Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC Announces Proposed Settlement Involving Purchasers of SCANA Common Stock
News provided byCohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC
Jan 02, 2026, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
FOR THE DISTRICT OF SOUTH CAROLINA
COLUMBIA DIVISION
|
INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF
ELECTRICAL WORKERS LOCAL 98
PENSION FUND on behalf of itself and all
others similarly situated,
Plaintiff,
vs.
DELOITTE & TOUCHE, LLP;
DELOITTE LLP,
Defendants.
|
Case No. 3:19-cv-3304-JDA
CLASS ACTION
TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED SCANA CORPORATION ("SCANA") COMMON STOCK DURING THE PERIOD FROM FEBRUARY 26, 2016 THROUGH DECEMBER 20, 2017, INCLUSIVE (THE "SETTLEMENT CLASS")
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, that a hearing will be held on February 26, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Jacquelyn D. Austin at the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, Courtroom 6200 of the Carrol A. Campbell, Jr. U.S. Courthouse, 250 East North Street, Greenville, SC 29601, to determine: (1) whether the proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned action (the "Action") for the principal amount of $34,000,000 for the Settlement Class should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether a Final Judgment and Order of Dismissal should be entered by the Court dismissing the Action with prejudice; (3) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; (4) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees not to exceed 33.33% of the Settlement Fund and payment of Litigation Expenses incurred in connection with the Action should be approved; and (5) any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.
IF YOU PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED SCANA COMMON STOCK DURING THE PERIOD FROM FEBRUARY 26, 2016 THROUGH DECEMBER 20, 2017, INCLUSIVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION.
You may obtain copies of a detailed Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release form by writing to Deloitte SCANA Securities Litigation, PO Box 2299, Portland, OR 97208-2299, visiting www.DeloitteSCANASecuritiesLitigation.com, or calling the claims administrator at 877-768-7047.
To be eligible for payment from the Settlement, you must be a Settlement Class member and either (1) had an eligible claim in the prior settlement against SCANA in In re SCANA Corporation Securities Litigation, Case No. 3:17-cv-02616 (D.S.C. ("SCANA I"),1 or (2) submit a Proof of Claim and Release postmarked no later than April 16, 2026, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired SCANA common stock and you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than February 5, 2026, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice referred to above. All Settlement Class members who do not timely and validly request exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the applicable stipulation of Settlement, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim.
Any objection to the Settlement must be mailed to each of the following recipients no later than February 5, 2026:
Clerk's Office
United States District Court
District of South Carolina
(Greenville Division)
Clerk of the Court
Carrol A. Campbell, Jr. U.S. Courthouse
250 East North Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Lead Counsel
Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC
Laura H. Posner
88 Pine Street, 14th Floor
New York, NY 10005
202-408-3605
[email protected]
Representative Counsel for Defendants
Milbank LLP
Jed M. Schwartz
55 Hudson Yards
New York, NY 10001
212-530-5283
[email protected]
DO NOT CALL OR WRITE THE COURT, THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR THEIR COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.
If you have questions about the Settlement, you may contact the claims administrator at the address or phone number listed above.
Dated: January 2, 2026
By Order of the Court
United States District Court
District of South Carolina
(Greenville Division)
_______________________
1 If you filed an accepted claim in SCANA I and do not wish to exclude yourself from the class, the Claims Administrator possesses the information needed to calculate your claim for payment in connection with the SCANA II settlement without further action.
URL: www.DeloitteSCANASecuritiesLitigation.com
SOURCE Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC
Share this article