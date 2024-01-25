COHEN VETERANS BIOSCIENCE AND 22 JUMPS ANNOUNCE PARACHUTING WITH PURPOSE: RECOGNIZING THE CRISIS OF VETERANS SUICIDE AS A RESULT OF TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY (TBI) AND PTSD

25 Jan, 2024

BASE jumping nonprofit returns to Phoenix for a fifth year to fundraise for traumatic brain injury solutions

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suicide is the second leading cause of death among post-9/11 veterans. Members of a veteran-run nonprofit will base jump off Camelback Mountain for a fifth year to fundraise for more advanced research and treatment options for veterans who suffer from traumatic brain injury (TBI) and PTSD.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, three 22 Jumps participants will each complete 22 BASE jumps off Camelback Mountain—22 symbolic of the 22 United States active duty servicemembers and veterans who succumb to suicide each day. The jumps will be held as part of the 5th Annual 22 Jumps event at Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, beginning at 6:30 a.m.

This will be the group's eleventh event nationwide. To date, the organization has raised more than $290,000 for traumatic brain injury research. Donations can be made online at www.22jumps.org/donate/.

As part of this year's events, 22 Jumps has expanded to include a benefit concert, also on Feb. 3, at Dixxon Flannel Company's Showroom located in Tempe, Arizona, featuring local bands Tropic Vibration, Khem-Chi, Pity The Foo, Emeryex and Fyx The Lynx. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Events are made possible by Cohen Veterans Bioscience, Dixxon Flannel Company, MyCarrier, VersaClimber, and Blackhouse Botanicals. Tickets for the show can be purchased on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3vx3keh. Proceeds support Cohen Veteran Bioscience (CVB), a nonprofit biomedical research organization dedicated to fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics for brain trauma, a major risk factor for suicide.

"I'm honored to bring 22 Jumps back to the city in which I grew up for a fifth year—the city where 22 Jumps started," said 22 Jumps Founder Tristan Wimmer. "Phoenix is always welcoming, and the opportunity to fundraise for traumatic brain injuries in this way in the middle of the fifth-largest city in the county is something special."

Representatives from 22 Jumps and CVB will be available at the Echo Canyon Trailhead until around 4 p.m. to discuss the importance of finding traumatic brain injury solutions.

Nicole Harmon, PhD President of CVB said "We are honored to partner with 22 Jumps and support their mission to bring hope to individuals and families affected by TBI and suicide. CVB continues to advance the research for brain injuries for both civilians and veterans to acknowledge the devastation, reduce stigma and continue conversations that enable trial participation, advocacy and improvements in diagnostics and therapeutics."

Cohen Veterans Bioscience is a non-profit biomedical research organization leading a new approach to research, diagnosis, and treatment of PTSD and TBI. The organization is dedicated to advancing brain health by fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics, leading the way to cure "invisible wounds" for the millions of veterans, service members, first responders, and civilians who suffer from brain trauma-related conditions. 

To advance TBI solutions, 22 Jumps supports the TBI Action Alliance as a Silver Sponsor. The TBI Action Alliance (TBIAA), founded by CVB, is a passionate community dedicated to working together to expedite accurate diagnosis and treatment so that people living with TBI can achieve their best lives.

About Cohen Veterans Bioscience

Cohen Veterans Bioscience is a non-profit 501(c)(3) biomedical research and technology organization dedicated to advancing brain health by fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics. To support and learn more about our biomarker and computational disease modeling efforts visit www.cohenveteransbioscience.org.

About 22 Jumps

22 Jumps was founded in 2020 by Tristan Wimmer, Infantryman and Scout Sniper in 2nd Battalion 1st Marines, in response to his brother Kiernan Wimmer's suicide. Kiernan was a recon and MARSOC marine who served one tour in Afghanistan and one tour in Iraq. In 2006, Kiernan sustained a massive TBI that diminished his quality of life and contributed to his decision to commit suicide. The event, 22 Jumps, began as a tribute to his brother, but Tristan quickly expanded its scope after learning about the countless families affected by veteran suicide.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Cohen Veterans Bioscience
[email protected]

22 Jumps
[email protected]

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Bioscience

