Cohen Veterans Bioscience Selects Siemens Healthineers as Partner to expand the National Normative Neuroimaging Library (NNL)

Collaboration integrates advanced blood-based biomarkers to accelerate diagnostics and therapies for brain disorders

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Bioscience, Inc. (CVB), a non-profit 501(c)(3) biomedical research and technology organization and Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY), a global leader in medical technology, today announced a landmark collaboration to enhance the national Normative Neuroimaging Library (NNL) with advanced blood-based biomarker data.

The NNL, established by CVB, with leading academic centers, is one of the largest standardized repositories of high-quality brain imaging and clinical data from nearly 1,900 healthy adults. This unique reference dataset enables research to distinguish normative brain structure and function from disease-related changes—critical for improving diagnostic precision, validating biomarkers, and accelerating therapeutic development in neurology and psychiatry.

Through this collaboration, Siemens Healthineers will contribute data relating to its high-performance biomarker assay, Atellica IM Neurofilament Light Chain assay* and other biomarkers recognized as sensitive indicators of neuronal injury and neurodegenerative processes. Integration of these blood-based biomarkers with imaging and clinical data will create the first multimodal normative reference standard for brain health research.

"This expansion of the NNL represents a breakthrough resource for the field," says Magali Haas, M.D., Ph.D., Board Chair at CVB. "By linking blood-based biomarkers with imaging and clinical measures, we expect to advance multimodal modeling, with the aim of improving diagnosis and accelerating the development of new treatments for those living with brain disorders."

"We expect this collaboration to enable laboratory insights with the goal of translating into clinical impact, said Arejas J. Uzgiris, PhD, neurology innovation lead and head of the Center for Innovation in Diagnostics for North America at Siemens Healthineers. "Broad access to advanced diagnostics data will accelerate research in brain disorders and other neurodegenerative diseases, which can lead to earlier, more accurate diagnoses, more effective prevention efforts, and help to identify patients for disease modifying treatments worldwide."

Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) biomedical research and technology organization dedicated to advancing brain health by fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics. The NNL study was conducted in partnership with University of Virginia, University of Utah and the Baylor College of Medicine. To learn more about the NNL and our other biomarker health and computational modeling disease research efforts visit www.cohenveteransbioscience.org.

*Available as Research Use Only in the U.S, not for use in clinical or diagnostic procedures. Commercial availability outside of the U.S. subject to local regulatory requirements.

