Cohen Veterans Network and Air & Space Forces Aid Society Partner to Expand Access to Mental Health Care for Airmen, Guardians, and Their Families

New AFAS grant will help cover out-of-pocket mental health care costs for eligible Air Force and Space Force families receiving care at The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a global not-for-profit integrated network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families, and the Air & Space Forces Aid Society (AFAS), the official relief organization of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, announced today a partnership aimed at reducing financial barriers to mental health care for Air Force and Space Force members and their families. Through an initial $75,000 grant from AFAS, eligible clients receiving care at one of CVN's 23 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics, either in person or via telehealth, will receive assistance covering out-of-pocket mental health care costs.

"Far too many military families face financial barriers to accessing mental health care," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, president and CEO of Cohen Veterans Network. "Expanding access to care is central to our mission. We are grateful to the Air & Space Forces Aid Society for their partnership in helping ease the burden and connect more Air Force and Space Force families with the care and support they deserve."

AFAS provides financial assistance, emergency travel help, family programs, education support, and disaster relief to Airmen, Guardians, and their families. Recognizing the importance of mental health to military readiness and family well-being, AFAS expanded its assistance to help cover eligible counseling and therapy expenses.

"No Airman or Guardian should have to choose between their mental health and their finances," said retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, who leads AFAS. "This partnership with Cohen Veterans Network removes that choice entirely. Taking care of our people isn't separate from readiness — it is readiness."

The grant is available to active duty Air Force and Space Force members and their eligible dependents; Active Guard Reserve members and their eligible dependents; and Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve members activated under Title 10 or Title 32 orders for more than 15 days and their eligible dependents. The funding will offset out-of-pocket mental health care expenses, up to $600 per family member, with a maximum benefit of $2,400 per family.

Through its network of Cohen Clinics, CVN treats a wide variety of mental health concerns, including depression, anxiety, military transition challenges, anger, PTSD, grief and loss, family issues, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Therapy options include individual, couples, family, and group sessions. Care is available in-person and via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy. CVN has 23 Cohen Clinics serving 22 states and the District of Columbia and five clinics on US military bases in Asia opening soon. Since its inception in 2016, the network has treated over 105,000 clients and delivered nearly 945,000 clinical sessions.

Cohen Clinic b-roll is available here.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) global not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

ABOUT AIR & SPACE FORCES AID SOCIETY (AFAS)

Air & Space Forces Aid Society (AFAS) is the official relief organization of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. Since 1942, AFAS has helped Airmen, Guardians, and their families navigate the unique challenges of military life with financial assistance, emergency travel, education support, family programs, and disaster relief. Learn more at afas.org.

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network