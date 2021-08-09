Cohen Veterans Network Announces Appointment of the 28th Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Joseph L. Lengyel (Ret.) to Board of Directors

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members, and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, announced the appointment of General Jospeh L. Lengyel (Ret.) to its Board of Directors. Gen. Lengyel, a retired United States Air Force four-star general, last served as the 28th chief of the National Guard Bureau and as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from August 2016 to August 2020. He retired last year after nearly four decades of service to the Air Force and the Air National Guard.

"A highly regarded leader with an exceptional military career, we are thrilled to welcome General Lengyel to our Board of Directors," said Cohen Veterans Network President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "His in-depth understanding of the military community will be of great value to CVN, particularly as we've expanded our services to provide care to active duty personnel."

As chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Lengyel presided over one of the Guard's most active periods of domestic support operations. From large scale hurricane response efforts to the varied missions related to COVID-19 to mobilization around the past year's civil unrest, he ensured the readiness of 453,000 Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airman. At the time of his retirement, 180,000 Guardsmen were on some form of active duty order.

"I have seen firsthand how important it is for veterans, service members and military families to seek mental health services, as needed," said Gen. Lengyel. "I'm proud to join Cohen Veterans Network and look forward to rolling up my sleeves to build on the incredible work they have done in providing high-quality, accessible mental health care to the military community."

From a young age, Gen. Lengyel has known the meaning of service and sacrifice as his military family roots run deep. His father was an Air Force captain, Silver Star recipient, and F-4 pilot who spent five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. One of his brothers is a retired Air Force major general. His wife is an Air Force veteran, while one of their sons serves today as an Air Force pilot.

Gen. Lengyel was commissioned in 1981 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at University of North Texas. He served in various operational and staff assignments, primarily as an F-16 Instructor Pilot and Weapons Officer. His experience in the F-16 includes tours in Air Combat Command, Pacific Air Forces, United States Air Forces in Europe and the Texas Air National Guard. He has commanded a fighter squadron, operations group, air expeditionary group and the Air National Guard Readiness Center. Currently, he spends time as a mentor for new startups at the Capital Factory in Austin, Texas. Gen. Lengyel additionally sits on the Board of Directors for the Space Force Association and is an Executive in Residence in the Center for Professional Excellence at the University of Texas, San Antonio.

Gen. Lengyel joins CVN board members, Chairman of CVN Board of Directors and 17th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Michael Mullen (Ret.); Chairman and CEO of Point72 Asset Management, and Founder of CVN, Steven A. Cohen; former President of Point72 Asset Management, Douglas D. Haynes; former Co-Chief Executive Officer of Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, Gary Goldring; former United States Senator and Senior Counsel of Kasowitz, Benson, Torres, & Friedman LLP, Joseph Lieberman; Director of External Relations, Department of Psychiatry at Columbia University, Linda Rosenberg, MSW; Chief of Staff and Head of External Affairs for Point72 Asset Management, Michael C. Sullivan; CEO of Civic Alpha, Eric Weingartner, MPA; and S.A.F.E. Co-Founder and Co-Chair, and Military and Veteran Advocate, Mary A. Winnefeld, MA.

CVN provides high-quality, accessible mental health services to post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military family members through its 19 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country. Treatment is available for a wide variety of mental health challenges including PTSD, depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Care is available in person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

About Cohen Veterans Network

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. There are currently 19 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics nationwide.

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network

Related Links

https://www.cohenveteransnetwork.org/clinics/

