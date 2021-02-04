Cohen Veterans Network Shares Lessons in Love from Military Couples

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the stress of deployments to frequent moves, military couples face a number of unique challenges. But in working through those distinctive experiences come universal lessons in love. This February, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans and military families, is looking to military couples for relationship advice that any couple can employ to strengthen their marriage or partnership.

For Lessons in Love from Military Couples, CVN's clinical team developed relationship tips derived from their work with military couples. Additionally, veterans and military spouse staff members across the network share the thoughtful ways they stay connected to their partners.

"From deployments to frequent moves to job training separations, military couples face situations not typically experienced by their civilian counterparts," says Cohen Veterans Network CEO & President Dr. Anthony Hassan. "Yet, despite these difficult circumstances many military couples are able to thrive. As we work to fill the gaps in care when it comes to treating military couples, we see their resilience on display each and every day. There is a lot we can learn about relationships from military couples."

CVN provides couples counseling to post-9/11 veterans and active duty service members across its network of 19 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics. Treatment is available for a wide variety of challenges including relationship problems, family issues, children's behavioral problems, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, grief and loss, anger and adjustment issues. Couples can be seen in-person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

Highlights from staff members include everything from a creative way to communicate to building a support system:

