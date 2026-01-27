Cohere Beauty Introduces the Fragrance Collective at Cosmoprof Miami 2026

Purpose-Built Facility Combines Technical Precision, Compliant In-House Blending and Artisan Craftsmanship to Perfect Fragrance at Scale

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Beauty, a leading innovation and contract manufacturing partner for beauty, fragrance, personal care, haircare and specialty products, announces the launch of The Fragrance Collective. Formalizing Cohere Beauty's deep expertise in fragrance blending, filling, and finishing, The Fragrance Collective supports brands with the quality, precision, speed and craftsmanship required to bring their vision to market quickly and efficiently.

Designed to meet the rigorous technical and regulatory demands of fragrance manufacturing, The Fragrance Collective is anchored by Cohere Beauty's Cedar Grove facility, one of the few CDMO operations in North America purpose-built for fragrance blending under the industry's most stringent quality standards.

"As trends move quickly in the fragrance industry, brands must act fast to stay competitive and therefore need a contract manufacturing partner that delivers quick turnaround without compromising on quality," said Christine Staples, CEO, Cohere Beauty. "Through The Fragrance Collective, Cohere Beauty offers brands the infrastructure and expertise to perfect fragrance all under one roof, reducing timelines and operational complexity."

The Fragrance Collective helps brands bring their products to market with confidence through three key areas:

Built on fragrance: Cohere Beauty's purpose-built facility is compliant for handling flammable and complex fragrance materials, enabling safe, in-house blending and eliminating the need for additional third-party providers that can slow production timelines. As with its Cedar Grove facility, Cohere Beauty continues to improve its environmental footprint across its facilities, using solar power to reduce fossil fuel use, reducing waste throughout operations, and launching recycling programs in both production and administrative functions.

Built on precision and speed: Advanced filling and assembly capabilities handle everything from intricate glass to unconventional bottle shapes, with 18 lines producing up to 200,000 units per day, enabling fast, flexible commercialization at scale.

Built on craftsmanship: Recognizing that packaging is central to fragrance brand storytelling, Cohere Beauty delivers elevated materials, textures and detailing through a blend of meticulous artisan craftsmanship and disciplined manufacturing, creating premium fragrance experiences without compromising quality or scalability.

Cohere Beauty will debut The Fragrance Collective at Cosmoprof Miami 2026 at booth #408, where attendees can learn more about the company's fragrance capabilities.

About Cohere Beauty

Cohere Beauty, the brand behind the brand, is a leading innovation and contract manufacturing partner for bodycare, skincare, haircare, fragrance and specialty products. From concept to commercialization, Cohere Beauty helps brands deliver their products to market with speed and precision by providing expertise across formulation, manufacturing, regulatory, and quality. With manufacturing locations nationwide, Cohere Beauty delivers exceptional flexibility and scale, producing and filling a full range of liquid products. Its ability to also fill powders and hot pours distinguishes the company from other manufacturers. Cohere Beauty partners with some of the world's most recognized and fastest-growing brands, including Fortune 500 and emerging companies. Products developed and manufactured by Cohere Beauty can be found in department stores, specialty retailers, hotels, spas, and beyond. To learn more, please visit https://coherebeauty.com/ .

