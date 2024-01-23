Cohere Beauty Introduces the Innovation Collaborative to Transform Beauty and Personal Care Brands

Full-service initiative marks a significant leap forward in getting

brands to market quickly and efficiently

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSMOPROF and COSMOPACK NORTH AMERICA -- Cohere Beauty, a premier full-service partner bringing prestige beauty and personal care brands to life through formula incubation and manufacturing processes, introduces Cohere Beauty's Innovation Collaborative. This initiative will ensure Cohere Beauty's customers are always at the forefront of the beauty industry by fostering innovation and excellence, aligning cutting-edge research and development (R&D), brand innovation expertise, and operational proficiency.

"As Cohere Beauty constantly aims to exceed our brand partners' expectations, the Innovation Collaborative's purpose is to embed itself within the DNA of each brand customer throughout the entire innovation journey in order to seamlessly translate their product vision into reality," said CEO Christine Staples. "The Innovation Collaborative also fills a gap —as the beauty industry continues to evolve—by providing a comprehensive, full-service approach to innovation through best-in-class support and guidance that sets our brand customers apart."

Full-Service Support Through the Entire Innovation Process

Cohere Beauty's Innovation Collaborative is comprised of visionaries who are consistently at the forefront of the beauty market landscape, proactively monitoring trends in ingredients, technology, and formulations to provide invaluable insights to its customers. The Cohere Beauty Innovation Collaborative leverages these trends by transforming them into innovative concepts unique to the brand's identity while ensuring consumer viability. Furthermore, Cohere Beauty supports its partners in navigating the intricacies of regulatory compliance to ensure seamless commercialization.

Cohere Beauty's Innovation Collaborative includes the following leaders:

Tony Kirk , Chief Operating Officer, Cohere Beauty: With extensive experience in building strong organizations —including Procter & Gamble — that deliver transformational results in the beauty industry, Kirk is effective in integrating emerging technologies, operational systems and processes to solve complex business problems in a timely, cost-efficient manner. Kirk's exceptional track record in leadership, infrastructure development, seamless technology integration, and cost-effective issue resolution is complemented by his talent for cultivating high-performing teams and nurturing strategic alliances.

With extensive experience in building strong organizations —including Procter & — that deliver transformational results in the beauty industry, Kirk is effective in integrating emerging technologies, operational systems and processes to solve complex business problems in a timely, cost-efficient manner. Kirk's exceptional track record in leadership, infrastructure development, seamless technology integration, and cost-effective issue resolution is complemented by his talent for cultivating high-performing teams and nurturing strategic alliances. Chad Conger, SVP Front End Innovation, Cohere Beauty: Drawing from a background in materials science engineering and over 20 years in beauty care product development, Conger is a prime force in fostering innovation by translating need gaps into groundbreaking products. With extensive beauty brand experience, Conger is able to think like our brand partners to identify trends and technologies that resonate with customers and drive growth, making him an asset in guiding customers through the initial stages of innovation.

Drawing from a background in materials science engineering and over 20 years in beauty care product development, Conger is a prime force in fostering innovation by translating need gaps into groundbreaking products. With extensive beauty brand experience, Conger is able to think like our brand partners to identify trends and technologies that resonate with customers and drive growth, making him an asset in guiding customers through the initial stages of innovation. Shari Matras, Strategic Innovation Advisor: A driver behind pioneering innovation and delivering substantial business growth, Matras brings a wealth of innovation expertise, leading brand and innovation launches across a wide variety of brands and consumer product categories. As a strategic advisor, Matras will work with brand partners to leverage trends, data, and insights to help clarify their brand vision and translate it into consumer-relevant, on-trend products.

Staples added: "The Cohere Beauty Innovation Collaborative is home to an exceptional team bringing forth not only robust brand experience and expertise but also a unique perspective having lived in their customers' shoes. This understanding enables our team to offer cutting-edge solutions that turn our brand partners' dreams into reality."

About Cohere Beauty

Cohere Beauty is the brand behind the brand, a premier manufacturing partner and formula incubator for beauty, personal care, hair care, and specialty brands. Helping customers build brands from concept to commercialization, Cohere Beauty provides seamless access to product formulation, manufacturing, regulatory, quality, and packaging expertise to deliver products to market quickly and efficiently. With four manufacturing locations, Cohere Beauty has the unique ability to produce and fill all liquid products and its capability to fill powder and hot pours distinguishes the company from other manufacturers. Cohere Beauty manufactures products for some of the world's most well-known and fastest-growing brands. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, department stores, health specialty stores, hotels, spas, and more. To learn more, please visit https://coherebeauty.com/.

