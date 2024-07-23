Cohere Beauty Launches Beauty Product Showcase 2.0

Versatile Beauty Products Designed to Bring

Masstige and Prestige Brand Visions to Life

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof North America -- Cohere Beauty, a premier full-service partner that brings prestige beauty, personal care, and specialty brands to life through formula incubation and manufacturing processes, announced its Beauty Product Showcase 2.0.

The Cohere Beauty Product Showcase 2.0

The innovative showcase spans multiple categories, including skincare, haircare, fragrance, and bodycare, and underscores Cohere Beauty's versatility and extensive expertise in developing a full range of quality masstige and prestige products. The showcase includes products featuring premium-quality ingredients, unique textures and a range of healthy glow bodycare products.

"Consumer expectations are evolving in different directions simultaneously, prompting a dichotomy between premium beauty products and accessible alternatives," said Christine Staples, CEO at Cohere Beauty. "In response to this trend, Cohere Beauty's new Beauty Product Showcase 2.0 offers an array of high-quality products to address a diverse audience, demonstrating how our manufacturing capabilities meet the varied needs of our brands and help each one achieve their vision."

A highlight of the showcase is "Shimmer," which introduces shimmer and shine formulas into body oil, powder, body mist, hair cream and face serum. These unique formulas use proprietary ingredients to moisturize and hydrate while also bringing a natural glow to skin, hair, and body. "Shimmer" utilizes Cohere Beauty's extensive portfolio of over 10,000 proven formulations to create a unique selection of products, integrating this emerging trend area to offer performance products that lead in beauty innovation and anticipate and exceed brand expectations.

"Debuting our new product showcase at Cosmoprof in Las Vegas is an exciting milestone for us, signifying our ongoing evolution in capabilities and our connection with brands eager to make a statement," Staples added. "Our Product Showcase 2.0 symbolizes our strength not only as a manufacturer but as a comprehensive innovation partner — offering both the white-glove service of a family-owned company and manufacturing scale and diversity of capabilities, so that we can partner to elevate our customers' brands to new heights."

About Cohere Beauty

Cohere Beauty is the brand behind the brand, a premier manufacturing partner and formula incubator for beauty, personal care, hair care, and specialty brands. Helping customers build brands from concept to commercialization, Cohere Beauty provides seamless access to product formulation, manufacturing, regulatory, quality, and packaging expertise to deliver products to market quickly and efficiently. With four manufacturing locations, Cohere Beauty has the unique ability to produce and fill all liquid products and its capability to fill powder and hot pours distinguishes the company from other manufacturers. Cohere Beauty manufactures products for some of the world's most well-known and fastest-growing brands. Customers include Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands. Cohere Beauty products can be found in department stores, health specialty stores, hotels, spas, and more. To learn more, please visit https://coherebeauty.com/.

