Cohere Beauty Unveils 2024 Alpha Collection

News provided by

Cohere Beauty

14 Feb, 2024, 06:33 ET

Versatile Skincare Collection Combines Innovation and Expertise to Meet Diverse Brand Needs 

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Beauty, a premier full-service partner bringing prestige beauty and personal care brands to life through formula incubation and manufacturing processes, is thrilled to introduce its 2024 Alpha Skincare Collection. The launch is part of its ongoing innovation collection strategy to engage and continually address brand partners' needs. This versatile line of skincare products marks a significant investment in Cohere Beauty's commitment to meet the dynamic needs of brands and enable customized innovation to address evolving consumer needs.

The Cohere Beauty 2024 Alpha Skincare Collection focuses on an enhanced skincare experience that caters to a wide range of demographics, from Gen Alpha to Millennials to Baby Boomers. Leveraging clean yet efficacious ingredients, the collection offers an ability to customize to offer a range of benefits and sensorial experiences.

"As the skincare market continues to grow, Cohere Beauty is seizing an opportune moment to unveil The Alpha Skincare Collection, which combines innovation and years of institutional knowledge setting a new standard for delivering excellence for beauty brands," states Christine Staples, CEO at Cohere Beauty. "Cohere Beauty is distinguishing this new collection by our ability to infuse each product with the right ingredients to deliver on each brand partner's unique benefit through targeted solutions for specific skin concerns."

The Cohere Beauty 2024 Alpha Collection spans various product formats, including cleansers, moisturizers, serums, toners, and creams. The collection also draws from Cohere Beauty's extensive portfolio of 10,000+ proven formulations and new, on-trend ingredients and technologies, ensuring the products are at the forefront of skincare innovation.

Staples adds: "This collection reflects Cohere Beauty's initial step in providing our brand partners with the innovative resources that will delight them and enable the delivery of their brand promise to elevate all skincare routines and exceed expectations."

About Cohere Beauty
Cohere Beauty is the brand behind the brand, a premier manufacturing partner and formula incubator for beauty, personal care, hair care, and specialty brands. Helping customers build brands from concept to commercialization, Cohere Beauty provides seamless access to product formulation, manufacturing, regulatory, quality, and packaging expertise to deliver products to market quickly and efficiently. With four manufacturing locations, Cohere Beauty has the unique ability to produce and fill all liquid products and its capability to fill powder and hot pours distinguishes the company from other manufacturers. Cohere Beauty manufactures products for some of the world's most well-known and fastest-growing brands. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, department stores, health specialty stores, hotels, spas, and more. To learn more, please visit https://coherebeauty.com/.

SOURCE Cohere Beauty

