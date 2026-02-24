Cohere Health Adds Dr. Mark Leenay to Board of Directors to Advance Clinical AI Leadership and Health Plan Collaborations

Physician and healthcare executive brings expertise in medical cost management and health plan operations to support the company's growth

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Health® today announced the appointment of Dr. Mark Leenay to its board of directors. Dr. Leenay brings extensive leadership experience across medical cost management, clinical program development, and health plan operations, including senior roles at WellCare, Optum, and UnitedHealthcare.

Mark Leenay

Dr. Leenay's addition to the board deepens Cohere Health's strategic expertise as the company scales partnerships with innovative health plans and advances clinically led AI. As a strategic advisor to national and regional health plans, Dr. Leenay guides organizations on clinical and operational strategy. He is a board-certified physician in family medicine and geriatrics and brings a unique combination of clinical insight and executive leadership in patient care, payment programs, and medical cost optimization.

"Dr. Leenay's appointment comes at a pivotal time as Cohere Health continues building momentum with our domain-specific, agentic AI and enterprise clinical intelligence platform," said Siva Namasivayam, CEO of Cohere Health. "He brings a rare perspective that combines physician-level clinical insights with executive health plan leadership–strategically aligned to our mission to help health plans transform decision-making throughout the care continuum."

"I believe clinically trained AI can make a meaningful difference in supporting patient care," Dr. Mark Leenay shared. "As a member of the board of directors, I look forward to supporting Cohere Health's mission by connecting health plans and providers to improve efficiency and address the challenges of rising healthcare costs."

Dr. Leenay brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience to Cohere Health, including health plan leadership, operational expertise, and an extensive clinical and academic background. He previously served as COO of ChenMed, CEO of InHealth MD Alliance, and EVP and Chief Medical Officer of WellCare Health Plans, and spent a decade in executive leadership positions at UnitedHealth Group. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from Thomas Jefferson University.

"Dr. Leenay's experience and insights as both a physician and health plan leader significantly strengthen Cohere Health's governance and strategic direction, supporting our efforts to advance payer-provider collaboration so patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time," notes Dr. Gary Gottlieb, executive chair of Cohere Health.

About Cohere Health

Cohere Health's clinical intelligence platform and agentic AI-powered solutions connect health plans' strategic goals and providers' needs, optimizing the speed, cost, and quality of care. With an enterprise approach that streamlines payer-provider decision-making across the care continuum—including policy, prior authorization, payment accuracy, appeals, and more—the company improves collaboration and reduces burden, resulting in 8x ROI and 94% provider satisfaction. Cohere Health is recognized on TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025 list, on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, and by numerous industry analysts.

