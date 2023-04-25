Cohere Health Receives 2023 KLAS Points of Light Award

Collaboration honored for streamlining cardiovascular prior authorizations and assisting providers with evidence-based care paths

BOSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Health, a recognized leader in transformative prior authorization (PA), has been named a winner of the KLAS 2023 Points of Light award for its collaboration with Humana Inc. and Karing Hearts Cardiology. This is Cohere's second consecutive year receiving the distinction for a successful collaboration between a payer, provider, and vendor to reduce cost and inefficiency, while delivering a better provider and patient experience.

KLAS recognized Cohere 's intelligent prior authorization solutions for providing guidance to physicians with evidence-based care paths and streamlining cardiovascular prior authorizations. Specifically, the company's collaboration with Humana and Karing Hearts Cardiology was selected for automating the prior authorization process and incorporating suggested care plans into the provider workflow for cardiovascular treatment. The results of the collaboration include fewer PA denials, fewer peer-to-peer reviews, decreased turnaround times, and faster patient access to appropriate care.

"We're honored to receive this award again as it validates our ability to offer health plans and providers a trusted solution for making evidence-based decisions that optimize the patient journey and improve clinical outcomes," said Siva Namasivayam, CEO of Cohere Health. "We're proud of our collaboration with Humana and Karing Hearts Cardiology, which has focused on streamlining the provider-patient relationship and experience by eliminating long-standing administrative inefficiencies that served as barriers to care."

The Cohere collaboration was recognized for the following outcomes:

66% faster patient care access by reducing authorization decision time from 5-7 days to two days or less

by reducing authorization decision time from 5-7 days to two days or less Significantly fewer peer-to-peer reviews and prior authorization denials

and prior authorization denials 300% increase in prior authorizations processed within two weeks of solution's implementation

This year, KLAS awarded a Points of Light award to 25 collaborations, validating all submissions via a standard set of questions administered during in-depth interviews. Cohere will be presented with the KLAS Points of Light award during the annual KLAS K2 Summit - A Payer/Provider Initiative on May 9-10 in Salt Lake City.

KLAS is a global healthcare IT research firm dedicated to improving healthcare delivery by gathering data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment. The company's Payer/Provider Initiative is intended to reduce the friction between payer and provider organizations by facilitating greater trust and alignment on mutual goals. The annual KLAS Points of Light awards are given to payers, providers, and IT vendors whose close cooperation led to shared outcomes, most commonly in the areas of prior authorization and value-based care.

Download the full report here.

About Cohere

Cohere Health is a clinical intelligence company that provides intelligent prior authorization as a springboard to better quality outcomes by aligning physicians and health plans on evidence-based care paths for the patient's entire care journey. Cohere's intelligent prior authorization solutions reduce administrative expenses while improving patient outcomes. The company is a winner of the TripleTree iAward and has been named to both Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 and CB Insights' Digital Health 150 lists. Cohere's investors include Flare Capital Partners, Define Ventures, Deerfield, Polaris Partners, and Longitude Capital.

CONTACT:

Yancey Casey

Amendola Communications for Cohere Health

[email protected]

Justin Burkhardt

Cohere Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Cohere Health