Cohere Health Recognized in 2026 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers for Fifth Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Health®, the leading clinical intelligence and operations platform for health plans, today announced it has been recognized for a fifth consecutive year in the Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2026 (June 2026) in the Intelligent Prior Authorization (iPA) category, with Gartner citing iPA's impact to "increase administrative efficiency for both payers and providers while providing a frictionless experience for consumers."

Gartner gave iPA a "Transformational" Benefit Rating, which is described as "rapidly maturing," signaling the opportunity for iPA to serve as a strategic operational differentiator for payers. That view of the market underscores why Cohere Health's approach matters now–the industry continues to shift toward iPA that is faster, more precise, and clinically defensible, exactly what the company's AI systems are built to support.

The recognition arrives against a backdrop of market pressure. An analysis of the Gartner report suggests that pivotal factors influencing iPA include regulatory demands like CMS-0057-F, provider burden, and the growing role of GenAI and agentic AI in payer operations. It also highlights persistent obstacles: fragmented systems, limited clinical data integration, and technology silos between operations. These realities raise the stakes for how payers adopt AI, making clinical rigor and connectivity as important as speed alone.

Cohere Health's pioneering approach to iPA is grounded in clinician-trained, domain-specific AI, built with responsible AI frameworks and transparent, auditable decision logic. Clinical AI drives faster, more accurate decisions for appropriate care–enhancing human judgment and helping clinicians practice at the top of their licenses.

Critically, AI is never used to deny care; any request that cannot be approved in real time is reviewed by a physician, keeping human oversight central to every decision. Cohere Health helps health plans approve 85% of prior authorization requests in real time, lower utilization management administrative costs by 47%, and increase payment integrity team efficiency by up to 87%–saving millions of dollars and millions of minutes across health plan operations.

"To us, this acknowledgment of iPA as 'Transformational' by Gartner reflects the measurable value payers are seeing from this technology today," said Siva Namasivayam, co-founder and CEO of Cohere Health. "Growing regulatory and industry demands, provider friction, and admin costs are driving plans to modernize prior authorization to improve efficiency without compromising quality, transparency, or trust. That's what we've built and continue to innovate around: clinically trained AI that strengthens precision and consistency while keeping clinicians in control."

The clinical intelligence that drives Cohere Health's iPA solutions does not stop at prior authorization. Over the last year, the company extended its platform's AI capabilities across payer operations–including payment integrity, claims operations, appeals, and quality–so teams can act on shared clinical context and insights across the enterprise rather than restarting without continuity at every handoff.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2026, By Connie Salgy, Austynn Eubank, Robert Potts, Faith Adams, 4 June 2026

About the Gartner Hype Cycle

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About Cohere Health

Cohere Health's clinical intelligence and operations platform and agentic AI-powered solutions connect health plans' strategic goals and providers' needs, optimizing the speed, cost, and quality of care. With an enterprise approach that streamlines payer-provider decision-making across the care continuum–including policy, prior authorization, payment accuracy, and more–the company improves collaboration and reduces burden, resulting in up to 9x ROI and 94% provider satisfaction. Cohere Health is recognized on TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025 list, on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, and by numerous industry analysts.

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SOURCE Cohere Health