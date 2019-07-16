Coherent, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, Inc. (Nasdaq: COHR) today announced that it plans to report third quarter fiscal year 2019 results after market close on July 30, 2019. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 1:30 P.M. Pacific (4:30 P.M. Eastern) on July 30, 2019. A listen-only broadcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Company's website at www.coherent.com/Investors. For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately three months.

Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers and laser-based technology for scientific, commercial and industrial customers.

