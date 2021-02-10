Coherent, Inc. Reports First Fiscal Quarter Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR), one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions in a broad range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications, today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended January 2, 2021.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





Three Months Ended



Jan. 2, 2021 Oct. 3, 2020 Dec. 28, 2019 GAAP Results





(in millions, except per share data)





Net sales $ 326.1 $ 316.8 $ 320.8 Net income $ 0.1 $ 7.7 $ 5.8 Diluted EPS $ 0.01 $ 0.32 $ 0.24







Non-GAAP Results





(in millions, except per share data)





Net income $ 26.7 $ 24.5 $ 20.7 Diluted EPS $ 1.09 $ 1.01 $ 0.86

FIRST FISCAL QUARTER DETAILS

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Coherent announced net sales of $326.1 million and net income, on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

These results compare to net sales of $320.8 million and net income of $5.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and net sales of $316.8 million and net income of $7.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $26.7 million, or $1.09 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $20.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $24.5 million, or $1.01 per diluted share. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended January 2, 2021, October 3, 2020 and December 28, 2019 appear in the financial statements portion of this release under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP net income."

"We started well into our fiscal 2021 with strong results for the first quarter. We grew bookings and revenue sequentially as well as year-over-year, with our book to bill greater than one across all our end markets. Microelectronics orders were strong in the quarter within our display, semicap and API businesses, along with encouraging Aerospace & Defense orders where our U.S. manufacturing base and product portfolio are highly valued," said Andy Mattes, Coherent President and CEO. "Our continued focus on operational excellence yielded improved margins and non-GAAP EPS and further improved our already strong balance sheet."

Summarized statement of operations information is as follows (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data):





Three Months Ended

Jan. 2, 2021 Oct. 3, 2020

Dec. 28, 2019







Net sales $ 326,053 $ 316,751

$ 320,771 Cost of sales(A)(B)(C)(D)(E) 206,057 204,518

211,518 Gross profit 119,996 112,233

109,253 Operating expenses:







Research & development(A)(B)(D) 28,221 28,821

28,680 Selling, general & administrative(A)(B)(D)(E) 74,228 73,081

68,551 Amortization of intangible assets(C) 597 616

1,432 Total operating expenses 103,046 102,518

98,663 Income from operations 16,950 9,715

10,590 Other income (expense), net(B) (2,289) 436

(3,034) Income before income taxes 14,661 10,151

7,556 Provision for income taxes (F) 14,517 2,462

1,763 Net income $ 144 $ 7,689

$ 5,793









Net income per share:







Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.32

$ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.32

$ 0.24









Shares used in computations:







Basic 24,264 24,193

23,971 Diluted 24,455 24,360

24,160

















(A) Stock-based compensation expense included in operating results is summarized below (all footnote amounts are unaudited,

in thousands, except per share data):

Stock-based compensation expense

Three Months Ended



Jan. 2, 2021 Oct. 3, 2020 Dec. 28, 2019 Cost of sales $ 2,272 $ 1,884 $ 1,182 Research & development 1,199 1,554 561 Selling, general & administrative 8,714 10,273 6,049 Impact on income from operations $ 12,185 $ 13,711 $ 7,792



For the fiscal quarters ended January 2, 2021, October 3, 2020 and December 28, 2019, the impact on net income, net

of tax was $10,613 ($0.43 per diluted share), $11,485 ($0.47 per diluted share) and $6,936 ($0.29 per diluted share),

respectively.



(B) Changes in deferred compensation plan liabilities are included in cost of sales and operating expenses while gains and

losses on deferred compensation plan assets are included in other income (expense), net. Deferred compensation

expense included in operating results is summarized below:

Deferred compensation expense

Three Months Ended



Jan. 2, 2021 Oct. 3, 2020 Dec. 28, 2019 Cost of sales $ 11 $ 28 $ 113 Research & development 295 504 243 Selling, general & administrative 1,806 3,614 1,799 Impact on income from operations $ 2,112 $ 4,146 $ 2,155

For the fiscal quarters ended January 2, 2021, October 3, 2020 and December 28, 2019, the impact on other income

(expense), net from gains or losses on deferred compensation plan assets was income of $2,296, $4,735 and $2,292,

respectively.

(C) Amortization of intangibles is included in cost of sales and operating expenses as summarized below:

Amortization of intangibles

Three Months Ended



Jan. 2, 2021 Oct. 3, 2020 Dec. 28, 2019 Cost of sales $ 2,017 $ 2,346 $ 10,880 Amortization of intangible assets 597 616 1,432 Impact on income from operations $ 2,614 $ 2,962 $ 12,312



For the fiscal quarters ended January 2, 2021, October 3, 2020 and December 28, 2019, the impact on net income, net

of tax was $2,270 ($0.09 per diluted share), $2,138 ($0.09 per diluted share), and $8,942 ($0.37 per diluted share),

respectively.



(D) For the fiscal quarters ended January 2, 2021, October 3, 2020 and December 28, 2019, the impact of restructuring

charges, net of a gain on the sales leaseback of a facility in the quarter ended October 3, 2020, was $5,383 ($4,473 net

of tax ($0.18 per diluted share)), $129 ($226 net of tax ($0.01 per diluted share)), and $933 ($666 net of tax ($0.03 per

diluted share)), respectively.



(E) For the fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2019, selling, general & administrative expense includes a legal settlement

related to an asset recovery of $1,365 ($1,106 net of tax ($0.05 per diluted share)).



(F) The fiscal quarters ended January 2, 2021, October 3, 2020 and December 28, 2019 included a non-recurring income

tax charge of $8,614 ($0.35 per diluted share), $2,817 ($0.12 per diluted share) and $149 ($0.01 per diluted share),

respectively. The fiscal quarters ended January 2, 2021, October 3, 2020 and December 28, 2019 included a charge of

$611 ($0.03 per diluted share), a charge of $149 ($0.00 per diluted share) and a benefit of $714 ($0.03 per diluted

share) of excess tax charges (benefits) for employee stock-based compensation, respectively.

Summarized balance sheet information is as follows (unaudited, in thousands):





ASSETS Jan. 2, 2021

Oct. 3, 2020 Current assets:

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments $ 544,376

$ 476,369 Accounts receivable, net 226,199

220,289 Inventories 416,381

426,756 Prepaid expenses and other assets 91,814

88,250 Total current assets 1,278,770

1,211,664 Property and equipment, net 260,207

245,678 Other assets 350,659

370,154 Total assets $ 1,889,636

$ 1,827,496







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings $ 17,136

$ 16,817 Accounts payable 62,412

60,225 Other current liabilities 217,115

191,016 Total current liabilities 296,663

268,058 Long-term liabilities 641,095

632,214 Total stockholders' equity 951,878

927,224 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,889,636

$ 1,827,496

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income (unaudited, in thousands, (other than per share data), net of tax):















Three Months Ended



Jan. 2, 2021

Oct. 3, 2020

Dec. 28, 2019 GAAP net income $ 144

$ 7,689

$ 5,793 Stock-based compensation expense 10,613

11,485

6,936 Amortization of intangible assets 2,270

2,138

8,942 Restructuring charges and other 4,473

226

666 Non-recurring tax expense 8,614

2,817

149 Tax charge (benefit) from stock-based compensation expense 611

149

(714) Other impairment/asset charges (recoveries) —

—

(1,106) Non-GAAP net income $ 26,725

$ 24,504

$ 20,666 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.09

$ 1.01

$ 0.86

Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions in a broad range of scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

