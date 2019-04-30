Coherent, Inc. Reports Second Fiscal Quarter Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ, COHR), one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions in a broad range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications, today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Mar. 30, 2019

Dec. 29, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018

Mar. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2018 GAAP Results

















(in millions, except per share data)

















Net sales $ 372.9



$ 383.1



$ 481.1



$ 756.0



$ 958.7

Net income $ 20.8



$ 35.6



$ 65.3



$ 56.3



$ 107.2

Diluted EPS $ 0.85



$ 1.45



$ 2.61



$ 2.31



$ 4.29





















Non-GAAP Results

















(in millions, except per share data)















Net income $ 39.2



$ 51.1



$ 84.3



$ 90.3



$ 172.9

Diluted EPS $ 1.61



$ 2.09



$ 3.37



$ 3.70



$ 6.91



SECOND FISCAL QUARTER DETAILS

For the second quarter of fiscal 2019, Coherent announced net sales of $372.9 million and net income, on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, of $20.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share. These results compare to net sales of $481.1 million and net income of $65.3 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and net sales of $383.1 million and net income of $35.6 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $39.2 million, or $1.61 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $84.3 million, or $3.37 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $51.1 million, or $2.09 per diluted share. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 30, 2019, December 29, 2018 and March 31, 2018 and six months ended March 30, 2019 and March 31, 2018 appear in the financial statements portion of this release under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP net income."

"Overall demand mirrored the behavior of global end markets. In the display space, revenue was consistent with our previous commentary that 2019 would be a down year for capital investment. Very recent conversations with panel manufacturers indicate a number of new fabs are scheduled to come online starting in 2020. Orders in materials processing improved sequentially and customer sentiment at the recent Shanghai show was upbeat. While encouraging, it seems too early to declare an imminent bounce back particularly given the unresolved trade issues between the U.S. and China as well as a weakening PMI in the Eurozone. Our OEM component business is robust and headed for a record-setting year. Growth is especially strong in the aerospace and defense market where our U.S. manufacturing base and product portfolio are highly valued," said John Ambroseo, Coherent's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Summarized statement of operations information is as follows (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Mar. 30, 2019

Dec. 29, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018

Mar. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2018



















Net sales $ 372,860



$ 383,146



$ 481,118



$ 756,006



$ 958,683

Cost of sales(A)(B)(C)(D)(E) 242,143



233,796



265,688



475,939



526,230

Gross profit 130,717



149,350



215,430



280,067



432,453

Operating expenses:

















Research & development(A)(B)(E) 30,461



28,942



34,783



59,403



66,175

Selling, general & administrative(A)(B)(E)(F) 69,463



64,557



77,146



134,020



150,583

Other impairment charges (recoveries)(G) —



—



(110)



—



155

Amortization of intangible assets(C) 1,926



3,040



2,950



4,966



5,556

Total operating expenses 101,850



96,539



114,769



198,389



222,469

Income from operations 28,867



52,811



100,661



81,678



209,984

Other income (expense), net(B) (4,252)



(9,151)



(9,510)



(13,403)



(18,010)

Income from continuing operations, before income taxes 24,615



43,660



91,151



68,275



191,974

Provision for income taxes (H) 3,865



8,110



25,849



11,975



84,769

Net income from continuing operations 20,750



35,550



65,302



56,300



107,205

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



—



—



—



(2)

Net income $ 20,750



$ 35,550



$ 65,302



$ 56,300



$ 107,203





















Net income (loss) per share:

















Basic earnings per share $ 0.86



$ 1.46



$ 2.64



$ 2.32



$ 4.34

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.85



$ 1.45



$ 2.61



$ 2.31



$ 4.29





















Shares used in computations:

















Basic 24,232



24,268



24,761



24,250



24,698

Diluted 24,332



24,472



25,010



24,402



25,018







(A) Stock-based compensation expense included in operating results is summarized below (all footnote amounts are unaudited, in thousands, except per share data):





Stock-based compensation expense Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Mar. 30, 2019

Dec. 29, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018

Mar. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2018 Cost of sales $ 1,172



$ 1,237



$ 1,018



$ 2,409



$ 2,006

Research & development 783



650



872



1,433



1,540

Selling, general & administrative 7,049



5,989



6,520



13,038



11,940

Impact on income from operations $ 9,004



$ 7,876



$ 8,410



$ 16,880



$ 15,486









For the fiscal quarters ended March 30, 2019, December 29, 2018 and March 31, 2018, the impact on net income, net of tax was $7,543 ($0.31 per diluted share), $6,643 ($0.27 per diluted share) and $7,235 ($0.29 per diluted share), respectively. For the six months ended March 30, 2019 and March 31, 2018, the impact on net income, net of tax was $14,186 ($0.58 per diluted share) and $12,702 ($0.51 per diluted share), respectively.



(B) Changes in deferred compensation plan liabilities are included in cost of sales and operating expenses while gains and losses on deferred compensation plan assets are included in other income (expense), net. Deferred compensation expense (benefit) included in operating results is summarized below:





Deferred compensation expense (benefit) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Mar. 30, 2019

Dec. 29, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018

Mar. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2018 Cost of sales $ 62



$ (95)



$ 28



$ (33)



$ 106

Research & development 118



(286)



128



(168)



487

Selling, general & administrative 1,155



(1,712)



602



(557)



2,229

Impact on income from operations $ 1,335



$ (2,093)



$ 758



$ (758)



$ 2,822









For the fiscal quarters ended March 30, 2019, December 29, 2018 and March 31, 2018, the impact on other income (expense), net from gains or losses on deferred compensation plan assets was income of $1,250, expense of $2,073 and income of $768, respectively. For the six months ended March 30, 2019 and March 31, 2018, the impact on other income (expense), net from gains or losses on deferred compensation plan assets was expense of $823 and income of $2,674, respectively.



(C) Amortization of intangibles is included in cost of sales and operating expenses as summarized below:





Amortization of intangibles Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Mar. 30, 2019

Dec. 29, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018

Mar. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2018 Cost of sales $ 12,106



$ 12,027



$ 12,379



$ 24,133



$ 24,873

Amortization of intangible assets 1,926



3,040



2,950



$ 4,966



5,556

Impact on income from operations $ 14,032



$ 15,067



$ 15,329



$ 29,099



$ 30,429









For the fiscal quarters ended March 30, 2019, December 29, 2018 and March 31, 2018, the impact on net income, net of tax was $10,022 ($0.41 per diluted share), $10,818 ($0.45 per diluted share) and $10,931 ($0.44 per diluted share), respectively. For the six months ended March 30, 2019 and March 31, 2018, the impact on net income, net of tax was $20,840 ($0.85 per diluted share) and $21,704 ($0.87 per diluted share), respectively.



(D) For the fiscal quarters ended December 29, 2018 and March 31, 2018, the impact of inventory and favorable lease step-up costs related to acquisitions was $456 ($353 net of tax ($0.01 per diluted share)) and $411 ($293 net of tax ($0.01 per diluted share)). For the six months ended March 30, 2019 and March 31, 2018, the impact of inventory and favorable lease step-up costs related to acquisitions was $456 ($353 net of tax ($0.01 per diluted share)) and $411 ($293 net of tax ($0.01 per diluted share)).



(E) For the fiscal quarters ended March 30, 2019, December 29, 2018 and March 31, 2018, the impact of restructuring charges was $880 ($768 net of tax ($0.03 per diluted share)), $476 ($351 net of tax ($0.01 per diluted share)) and $726 ($555 net of tax ($0.02 per diluted share)). For the six months ended March 30, 2019 and March 31, 2018, the impact of restructuring charges was $1,356 ($1,119 net of tax ($0.05 per diluted share)) and $1,886 ($1,405 net of tax ($0.05 per diluted share)).



(F) For both the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018 and six months ended March 31, 2018, the impact of costs related to acquisitions included $400 ($400 net of tax ($0.01 per diluted share)).



(G) For the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018, other impairment charges (recoveries) was a recovery of $110 ($110 net of tax ($0.00 per diluted share)). For the six months ended March 31, 2018, other impairment charges (recoveries) was a charge of $155 ($155 net of tax ($0.01 per diluted share)).



(H) The fiscal quarters ended March 30, 2019, December 29, 2018 and March 31, 2018 included a charge of $123 ($0.01 per diluted share), a benefit of $2,598 ($0.10 per diluted share) and a benefit of $299 ($0.01 per diluted share) of excess tax charges (benefits) for employee stock-based compensation. The six months ended March 30, 2019 included $2,475 ($0.10 per diluted share) of excess tax benefits for employee stock-based compensation. The six months ended March 31, 2018 included $41,745 ($1.67 per diluted share) non-recurring tax expense due to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act transition tax and deferred tax remeasurement. The six months ended March 31, 2018 also included $12,750 ($0.51 per diluted share) of excess tax benefits for employee stock-based compensation.

Summarized balance sheet information is as follows (unaudited, in thousands):





Mar. 30, 2019

Sep. 29, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments $ 349,615



$ 311,473

Accounts receivable, net 313,351



355,208

Inventories 483,741



486,741

Prepaid expenses and other assets 79,465



85,080

Total current assets 1,226,172



1,238,502

Property and equipment, net 318,989



311,793

Other assets 677,107



709,674

Total assets $ 2,222,268



$ 2,259,969









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings $ 46,979



$ 5,072

Accounts payable 68,155



70,292

Other current liabilities 249,764



297,474

Total current liabilities 364,898



372,838

Other long-term liabilities 544,588



572,667

Total stockholders' equity 1,312,782



1,314,464

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,222,268



$ 2,259,969



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP net income (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data, net of tax):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Mar. 30, 2019

Dec. 29, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018

Mar. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2018 GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 20,750



$ 35,550



$ 65,302



$ 56,300



$ 107,205

Stock-based compensation expense 7,543



6,643



7,235



14,186



12,702

Amortization of intangible assets 10,022



10,818



10,931



20,840



21,704

Restructuring charges 768



351



555



1,119



1,405

Non-recurring tax expense (benefit) —



—



—



—



41,745

Tax charge (benefit) from stock-based compensation expense 123



(2,598)



(299)



(2,475)



(12,750)

Other impairment charges (recoveries) —



—



(110)



—



155

Acquisition-related costs —



—



400



—



400

Purchase accounting step-up —



353



293



353



293

Non-GAAP net income $ 39,206



$ 51,117



$ 84,307



$ 90,323



$ 172,859

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.61



$ 2.09



$ 3.37



$ 3.70



$ 6.91



RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined under the Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include the statements in this press release that relate to the Company's commentary that 2019 would be a down year for capital investment; the potential for new fabs to come online starting in 2020; customer sentiment; timing of a bounce back in materials processing; unresolved trade issues between the U.S. and China; weakening of the PMI in the Eurozone; performance of our OEM component business; and growth in the aerospace and defense market. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. The Company and its business, including the aforementioned forward-looking statements, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks associated with growth in demand for our products, customer acceptance and adoption of our products, the worldwide demand for flat panel displays and adoption of OLED for mobile displays, the pricing and availability of OLED displays, the demand for and use of our products in commercial applications, our ability to generate sufficient cash to fund capital spending or debt repayment, our successful implementation of our customer design wins, our and our customers' exposure to risks associated with worldwide economic conditions, in particular in China and the Eurozone, our customers' ability to cancel long-term purchase orders, the ability of our customers to forecast their own end markets, our ability to accurately forecast future periods, continued timely availability of products and materials from our suppliers, our ability to timely ship our products and our customers' ability to accept such shipments, our ability to have our customers qualify our products, worldwide government economic policies, including trade relations between the United States and China and Chinese monetary policies, our ability to integrate the business of Rofin and other acquisitions successfully, manage our expanded operations and achieve anticipated synergies, and other risks identified in the Company's SEC filings. Readers are encouraged to refer to the risk disclosures and critical accounting policies described in the Company's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, including the risks identified in today's financial press release, as applicable and as filed from time-to-time by the Company.

Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions in a broad range of scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

